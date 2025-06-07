Indian Navy Set To Induct First Anti-Submarine Shallow Water Warship 'Arnala' On June 18

New Delhi: In a significant milestone for India's naval capabilities, the Indian Navy is set to commission its first specialised small warship, 'Arnala', on June 18 at Visakhapatnam. Built by Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers (GRSE) in collaboration with L&T Shipbuilders, the warship is designed for anti-submarine warfare and low-intensity maritime operations along the coast.

According to Navy officials, the INS Arnala is part of a larger project to build 16 such warships at an estimated cost of Rs 12,622 crore.

The 77-metre-long craft features advanced underwater sensors and is propelled by a diesel engine-waterjet combination, making it the largest Indian warship to use this technology. This cutting-edge design enables the warship to operate effectively in shallow waters, making it an invaluable asset for coastal defence.

The warship boasts over 80% indigenous content, integrating advanced systems from leading Indian defence firms, including Bharat Electronics Limited, L&T, and Mahindra Defence. The project is being executed under twin contracts worth Rs 6,311 crore each, signed with GRSE and Cochin Shipyard in April 2019, according to the Navy officials.

As per the timeline, all 16 warships are expected to be delivered by 2028. Named after the historic Arnala Fort off Vasai in Maharashtra, the INS Arnala reflects India's rich maritime heritage. The commissioning ceremony will be attended by Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan, marking a significant milestone in India's naval capabilities.

The induction of INS Arnala into the Indian Navy will enhance the country's maritime security and demonstrate its commitment to protecting its coastal borders. With its advanced capabilities and indigenous design, the warship is set to play a crucial role in India's naval operations, showcasing the country's growing prowess in defence manufacturing.

Arnala- Ship's Crest

According to the Ministry of Defence, the crest of Arnala features a stylised Auger Shell set against a blue backdrop, with the ship's name inscribed in Devanagari script at the base. The Auger Shell, known for its spiralled, reinforced structure and precision tip, symbolises resilience, vigilance, survival, and dominance in challenging environments, which mirrors the essence of the ship built to withstand the relentless forces of the ocean and undertake flawless anti-submarine operations with precise ordnance on target.

Beneath the ship's crest, a ribbon gracefully unfurls, proudly displaying the ship’s motto: “अर्णवे शौर्णम्”(Arnave Shauryam), meaning “Valour in the Ocean”. This inscription embodies the ship's unwavering courage, formidable strength and dominance over the vast seas. It serves as a constant inspiration for the crew, urging them to remain steadfast and fearless in the face of any challenge at sea, the Ministry further added.