Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2890607https://zeenews.india.com/india/indian-navy-successfully-test-fires-missile-amid-rising-tensions-after-pahalgam-terror-attack-2890607.html
NewsIndia
PAHALGAM TERROR ATTACK

Indian Navy Successfully Test-Fires Missile Amid Rising Tensions After Pahalgam Terror Attack

The Indian Navy on Thursday announced the successful test-firing of a surface-to-air missile from its latest indigenous guided missile destroyer, INS Surat. The missile intercepted and neutralised a fast, low-flying target skimming across the sea surface, marking a significant milestone in India’s maritime defense capabilities.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Nitin Kumar|Last Updated: Apr 24, 2025, 04:33 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Indian Navy Successfully Test-Fires Missile Amid Rising Tensions After Pahalgam Terror Attack Indian Navy Successfully Test-Fires Missile

The Indian Navy on Thursday announced the successful test-firing of a surface-to-air missile from its latest indigenous guided missile destroyer, INS Surat. The missile intercepted and neutralised a fast, low-flying target skimming across the sea surface, marking a significant milestone in India’s maritime defense capabilities.

 

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Murshidabad
Will Hindus get justice in Bengal's Murshidabad?
DNA Video
DNA: Uproar over freebies in Delhi!
Shahrukh Pathan
DNA: AIMIM plans to field 2020 Delhi riots accused Shahrukh Pathan
DNA Video
DNA: A report showing the reality of Bangladesh
DNA Video
DNA: Power Theft Allegations Against SP MP Ziaur Rahman Barq
DNA Video
DNA: Hot Tea Linked to Cancer Risk!
DNA Video
DNA: Why Jordan Fears After Syria’s Coup?
DNA Video
DNA: NSA Ajit Doval’s China Visit - Inside Story
DNA Video
DNA: Gandhi Family Ruined My Career, says Mani Shankar Aiyar
DNA Video
DNA: Ground Report- Tight Security Arrangements for Mahakumbh
NEWS ON ONE CLICK