Indian Navy Successfully Test-Fires Missile Amid Rising Tensions After Pahalgam Terror Attack

The Indian Navy on Thursday announced the successful test-firing of a surface-to-air missile from its latest indigenous guided missile destroyer, INS Surat. The missile intercepted and neutralised a fast, low-flying target skimming across the sea surface, marking a significant milestone in India’s maritime defense capabilities.

Indian Navy has carried out 'precision cooperative engagement of a sea skimming target', says statement