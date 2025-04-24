Indian Navy Successfully Test-Fires Missile Amid Rising Tensions After Pahalgam Terror Attack
The Indian Navy on Thursday announced the successful test-firing of a surface-to-air missile from its latest indigenous guided missile destroyer, INS Surat. The missile intercepted and neutralised a fast, low-flying target skimming across the sea surface, marking a significant milestone in India’s maritime defense capabilities.
Indian Navy has carried out 'precision cooperative engagement of a sea skimming target', says statement pic.twitter.com/wwfovis8gh— Sidhant Sibal (@sidhant) April 24, 2025
