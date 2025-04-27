Indian Navy Test Fires Anti-Ship Missile In Arabian Sea To Showcase Combat Readiness

NEW DELHI: The Indian Navy warships have recently carried out multiple successful anti-ship missile firings, as per a statement by the Indian Navy. Taking to the social media platform X, the spokesperson of the Indian Navy stated that the firings were done to revalidate and showcase the operational readiness of platforms, systems, and crew for long-range precision offensive strikes.

The exercise was aimed at demonstrating the Navy's combat readiness and its capability to safeguard India's maritime interests. The warships were deployed in the Arabian Sea.

"Indian Navy Ships undertook successful multiple anti-ship firings to revalidate and demonstrate readiness of platforms, systems and crew for long-range precision offensive strike. Indian Navy stands Combat Ready, Credible and Future Ready in safeguarding the nation's maritime interests Anytime Anywhere Anyhow," the post stated.

#IndianNavy Ships undertook successful multiple anti-ship firings to revalidate and demonstrate readiness of platforms, systems and crew for long range precision offensive strike.#IndianNavy stands #CombatReady #Credible and #FutureReady in safeguarding the nation’s maritime… pic.twitter.com/NWwSITBzKK — SpokespersonNavy (@indiannavy) April 27, 2025

This came in the wake of the April 22 terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam, where 26 people were killed, following which tensions between India and Pakistan had escalated.

Earlier, the Indian Navy's warship INS Surat carried out a successful test firing of the Medium range surface-to-air missile (MR-SAM) air defence missile system in the Arabian Sea.

The test has taken place before the scheduled surface-to-surface missile testing by the Pakistan Navy in the Arabian Sea. The MR-SAM is highly effective against surface-to-surface missiles and other aerial targets.

"Indian Navy's latest indigenous guided missile destroyer INS Surat successfully carried out a precision cooperative engagement of a sea skimming target, marking another milestone in strengthening our defence capabilities," the Indian Navy wrote on X.

This achievement demonstrates the Indian Navy's growing prowess in indigenous warship design, development, and operations and underscores the nation's commitment to self-reliance in defence manufacturing, according to a statement.

INS Surat, the fourth and final ship of the P15B Guided Missile Destroyer Project, ranks among the largest and most sophisticated destroyers in the world. It has an indigenous content of 75 per cent and is equipped with state-of-the-art weapon-sensor packages and advanced network-centric capabilities.