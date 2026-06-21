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  • /Indian Navy's INS Satavahana conducts unique underwater Yoga Session to mark International Yoga Day 2026 | WATCH

Indian Navy's INS Satavahana conducts unique underwater Yoga Session to mark International Yoga Day 2026 | WATCH

In a remarkable demonstration of innovation and fitness, INS Satavahana, a premier training establishment of the Indian Navy under the Eastern Naval Command at Visakhapatnam, conducted a unique Underwater Yoga session on June 20, 2026, to mark the 12th International Day of Yoga.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited By:Anjali Singh
Published: Jun 21, 2026, 01:32 PM IST|Updated: Jun 21, 2026, 01:35 PM IST
Indian Navy's INS Satavahana conducts unique underwater Yoga Session to mark International Yoga Day 2026 | WATCH
Image Credit: @IN_Satavahana/X

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