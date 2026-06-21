/Indian Navy's INS Satavahana conducts unique underwater Yoga Session to mark International Yoga Day 2026 | WATCH

In a remarkable demonstration of innovation and fitness, INS Satavahana, a premier training establishment of the Indian Navy under the Eastern Naval Command at Visakhapatnam, conducted a unique Underwater Yoga session on June 20, 2026, to mark the 12th International Day of Yoga.
The event saw participation from 40 naval personnel who performed synchronised yoga postures beneath the water surface. Participants showcased exceptional breath control, mental concentration, physical endurance, and composure while executing the underwater asanas, pushing the boundaries of traditional yoga practice.
This pioneering initiative beautifully merged India’s ancient yogic wisdom with the challenging underwater environment.
It highlighted how controlled breathing techniques, mindfulness, and discipline, core elements of yoga, can significantly enhance performance in demanding conditions, directly contributing to operational readiness.
As a run up to the— INS Satavahana (@IN_Satavahana) June 20, 2026
International Day of Yoga 2026, INS Satvahana conducted a unique session of Underwater Yoga on 20 Jun 26.
The event had 40 participants from the unit, who demonstrated remarkable breath control, concentration, endurance and composure while performing a series… pic.twitter.com/d6v2IuEri6
The session was led by Lt Cdr Aarush Sharma and conducted by in-house Naval Yoga practitioners. It underscored the Indian Navy’s progressive approach towards holistic well-being, integrating physical fitness, mental resilience, and emotional balance into the daily lives of its personnel.
Speaking at the event, officials noted that underwater yoga not only tests and builds lung capacity and core strength but also fosters team coordination and mental fortitude, qualities essential for naval operations. The activity aligns perfectly with this year’s International Yoga Day theme, “Yoga for One Earth, One Health.”
INS Satavahana, often referred to as the “Alma Mater of Dolphins,” has a distinguished legacy of training Indian Navy submariners and specialists.
Earlier today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi spearheaded India's 12th International Yoga Day celebrations at Red Road in Kolkata.
Thousands of people joined him in a mass yoga session.
In his speech in Kolkata, PM Modi said that June 21, the longest day of the year, has now become the world's largest celebration because of yoga. He noted that the whole country , from the Himalayas to the Indian Ocean, was united in the spirit of yoga.
Speaking on this year’s theme “Yoga for Healthy Ageing”, Modi explained that yoga helps people stay healthy, active, and energetic even as they grow older. He encouraged everyone to be more flexible at 40 than at 20, more energetic at 50 than at 30, and healthier at 70 than at 50.
He stressed that yoga is not just physical exercise; it improves mental peace, reduces stress, and brings balance to life. Yoga is for people of all ages, not only the elderly, he said.PM Modi urged people not to limit yoga to just one day, but to make it a daily habit.
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