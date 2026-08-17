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Indian-origin Arshdeep Singh Dang becomes first Sikh RAF fighter pilot since WWII

 Indian-origin Flight Lieutenant Arshdeep Singh Dang has become the first Sikh since the Second World War to qualify as a fighter pilot in Britain’s Royal Air Force.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Aug 17, 2026, 09:23 AM IST|Updated: Aug 17, 2026, 09:23 AM IST
Indian-origin Arshdeep Singh Dang becomes first Sikh RAF fighter pilot since WWII
Image Credit: X/@drjasleensethi

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Indian-origin Arshdeep Singh Dang becomes first Sikh RAF fighter pilot since WWII
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