/Indian-origin Arshdeep Singh Dang becomes first Sikh RAF fighter pilot since WWII

Indian-origin Flight Lieutenant Arshdeep Singh Dang, 28, has become the first Sikh to qualify as a fighter pilot in Britain’s Royal Air Force (RAF). The RAF described this as the first instance of a Sikh earning wings from a fighter squadron since the Second World War, according to The Indian Express report.
Dang received his wings at a fast jet pilot ceremony held at RAF Valley in North Wales on Friday, 14 August. According to the RAF, he became the first Sikh trainee to graduate on the Texan aircraft at No. 4 Flying Training School under the UK Military Flying Training System, though he was not the first Sikh to graduate from Basic Flying Training.
Born in Chandigarh in 1998, Dang relocated to the United Kingdom with his family at the age of six. His father, Jagdeep Singh Dang, hails from Ludhiana, while his mother, Gagandeep Kaur, is originally from Amritsar. The family currently resides in Southall, England.
In an interview with The Indian Express, Dang shared that his paternal grandfather, Sardar Santokh Singh Dang, had aspired to see his own son become a pilot but passed away when Dang’s father was just six years old.
“It was my paternal grandfather Sardar Santokh Singh Dang’s dream that my father should be a pilot. But my grandfather died when my father was just 6. So my father never really had those opportunities or resources to fulfil his wish. My parents encouraged me, and I started to believe that I could be a pilot. And it happened,” he said.
Dang studied mathematics and philosophy at the University of Bristol, then completed officer training in February 2022 and elementary flying training in 2023. Following a posting in Cyprus, he was selected for the fast jet stream in 2024. He commenced fast jet lead-in training in March 2025 and basic fast jet training in July of the same year.
He was sent solo to Texas in October 2025 and successfully completed his wings test in July 2026. He will now undertake a further year of intensive training before moving on to frontline fighter aircraft.
“I am privileged to represent my community on an international stage. I am the first Sikh to achieve this since World War II, but I don’t want to be the last,” Dang told The Indian Express.
He also attributed his progress to his family and Sikh upbringing. “My parents encouraged me,” he said, describing his mother as his “pillar of strength”.
Dang shared that his family continues to speak Punjabi at home and regularly visits the gurdwara. He added that the Punjabi spirit of “chardi kalan”, the practice of remaining in high spirits, supported him during challenging flights.
His accomplishment is part of a long tradition of Indian-origin aviators in British military aviation, including World War I flying ace Indra Lal Roy and Sikh pioneers Hardit Singh Malik and Squadron Leader Mohinder Singh Pujji.
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