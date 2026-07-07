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Indian-origin man posed as ‘CIA agent’ to win $13.9 billion Indonesia defence deal

Identified as Gaurav Srivastava, the businessman is accused of presenting himself as a CIA agent while making relationships with senior Indonesian political and business leaders, including incumbent President Prabowo Subianto, who was serving as the country's defence minister at the time.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited By:Tarique Anwar
Published: Jul 07, 2026, 06:31 AM IST|Updated: Jul 07, 2026, 06:31 AM IST
Indian-origin man posed as ‘CIA agent’ to win $13.9 billion Indonesia defence deal
Image Credit: The proposed deals included the sale of 36 F-15 fighter jets among others. (Photo: X)

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