/Indian passport fee hike 2026: Check revised costs for new applications and renewals after June 30

The Government has made a complete increase in the fees for passport applications and services for the first time in almost 14 years. According to new guidelines announced by the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), the fee for an ordinary fresh passport would be increased to Rs 2,500 under the normal scheme and Rs 5,000 under the Tatkaal scheme from July 1, 2026.
The new fee structure comes one day after the government clarified that a passport is more of a travel document and not a final certificate of Indian citizenship. The last time passport fees were revised was in 2012 when the fee for an ordinary booklet was raised from Rs 1,000 to Rs 1,500.
Under the newly introduced pricing slab for Passport Amendment Rules, 2026, the revised fee rates for the fresh or reissuance of the passport vary based on the booklet type and speed of processing. As for the adults, the revised fee rates are given below:
Applicants applying for passport replacement due to either loss or damage will have to pay substantially higher fees from next month:
In addition to the above rates, the MEA has revised its pricing policy in case of passport issue or reissue for minor citizens below 18 years of age:
The latest legal notification of a dynamic nature under Section 24 of the Passports Act, 1967, increases the charges for miscellaneous allied services, including consular documents and verifications inside as well as outside India:
PCC & surrender certificates: ₹750 for those in India and USD 40 for those outside of India. The same rates are applicable for Global Entry Program (GEP) background verifications.
Certificate of identity: ₹1,000 for those processed in India and USD 50 for those processed internationally.
Emergency certificates: ₹0 for citizens living in India and will now cost an applicant who is a citizen residing outside of India USD 15 to process them.
The MEA clarified that the previous rates will become outdated at the stroke of midnight on June 30, and any application, whether digital or physical, received on or after July 1, 2026, will automatically get charged according to the above-mentioned rates.
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