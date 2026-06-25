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Indian passport fee hike 2026: Check revised costs for new applications and renewals after June 30

Indian passport fees are set to rise starting July 1, 2026. Check the revised MEA notification rates for standard 36-page and Tatkal applications.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited By:Nitin Kumar
Published: Jun 25, 2026, 07:09 PM IST|Updated: Jun 25, 2026, 07:57 PM IST
Indian passport fee hike 2026: Check revised costs for new applications and renewals after June 30
Image Credit: REPRESENTATIVE PICTURE

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