Indian Passport Gets Biggest Boost In Years, Enters Global Top 80 Club – 59 Countries Now Open Doors Without Visa

New Delhi: India’s passport has moved up significantly on the global mobility scale. According to the latest edition of the Henley Passport Index, released on July 22, India now ranks 77th, a jump of eight spots from its previous 85th position. It is the highest climb by any country this year.

With this rise, Indian passport holders now enjoy visa-free or visa-on-arrival access to 59 destinations worldwide. These include popular travel spots in Asia like Malaysia, Indonesia, Maldives and Thailand.

For other countries such as Sri Lanka, Macau and Myanmar, travellers can opt for a visa-on-arrival, depending on the purpose and duration of their visit.

This progress comes after a dip last year, when India had fallen five positions in the same index. The latest recovery puts the spotlight back on the growing travel access Indian citizens now have, although limitations still exist when compared to top-ranking countries.

Considered a respected benchmark, the Henley Passport Index ranks passports based on how many countries their holders can enter without applying for a visa in advance.

The global rankings this year show a stronger tilt towards Asia. Singapore leads the chart, with its citizens allowed visa-free access to 193 countries. Japan and South Korea are not far behind, with access to 190 destinations each – a reflection of steady diplomatic engagement in the region.

Dr. Christian H. Kaelin, the creator of the passport index concept, says that this shift at the top highlights how much global access depends on sustained diplomacy and international relationships.

The United Arab Emirates has also made strong gains over the years. It now ranks 8th, up from 42nd just a decade ago. China, too, has improved its position over time, moving from 94th in 2015 to 60th this year. Its recent push to offer visa-free access to more countries, particularly in South America and the Gulf, has contributed to this rise.

Among European countries, seven EU nations – Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Ireland, Italy and Spain – are tied at third, with access to 189 destinations. A second group including Austria, Belgium, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Norway, Portugal and Sweden comes in fourth, offering access to 188 countries.

The bottom of the list remains unchanged. Afghanistan’s passport still ranks last, with just 25 countries granting access without a prior visa, showing a mobility gap of 168 destinations between the top and bottom positions.

Meanwhile, long-time leaders like the United States and the United Kingdom have slipped in rankings. The United States is now at 10th, while the United Kingdom holds the 6th spot. The drop reflects shifting diplomatic dynamics and the growing appeal of newer alliances. Citizens from these countries are exploring second passports or migration options to retain global mobility.

As for India, the passport’s improved standing may not radically alter travel routines overnight. But it signals a steady push in the right direction, with more doors likely to open in the years ahead.