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  • /From Nariman House nanny to Flydubai pilot hero Smit Machchhar: The legacy of Indian heroes who saved Israeli lives

From Nariman House nanny to Flydubai pilot hero Smit Machchhar: The legacy of Indian heroes who saved Israeli lives

From Sandra Samuel saving baby Moshe in 2008 to Captain Smit Machchhar saving 174 lives on a Flydubai flight, explore the enduring legacy of Indian courage.

Written ByNitin Kumar
Published: Oct 01, 2026, 01:10 PM IST|Updated: Oct 01, 2026, 01:24 PM IST
From Nariman House nanny to Flydubai pilot hero Smit Machchhar: The legacy of Indian heroes who saved Israeli lives
Image Credit: The legacy of Indian heroes who saved Israeli lives.

About the Author

Nitin Kumar

Nitin Kumar

With over 11 years of experience in covering breaking news across national and international events, I bring a strong, fast-paced journalistic approach to every story. I am deeply passionate about real-time reporting, live blogs, and on-ground coverage that captures unfolding events with accuracy and impact. With more than 8 years of experience leading dynamic news teams, I have worked with some of India’s biggest media organisations, including India Today, India TV, ABP, and others. My career spans coverage of major political, social, and global developments. I am also UGC NET qualified, adding academic strength to my professional expertise.

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Israel to honour four citizens with civilian heroism medal for saving Flydubai Flight FZ1073
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