Indian Railways cancels 16 trains operating between Jharkhand, Bihar and West Bengal - Check list here

New Delhi: The Indian Railways has cancelled the operation of as many as 16 trains on the routes between Jharkhand, Bihar, and West Bengal. The up and down trains (eight pairs) have been permanently suspended due to low occupancy amid the COVID-19 pandemic in the country.

The information on the same was shared by the South Eastern Railway (SER) in response to an RTI. The suspended trains include Ranchi-Patna AC Express, running between the capital cities of Jharkhand and Bihar via Koderma, Hazaribagh town, and Barkakana.

CHECK FULL LIST HERE:

- 18633 Ranchi-Patna AC Express

- 18634 Patna-Ranchi AC Express

- 12865 Howrah-Purulia Express

- 12866 Purulia-Howrah Express

- 22875 Kharagpur-Purulia Intercity Express

- 22876 Purulia-Kharagpur Intercity Express

- 22886 Tata-Lokmanya Tilak Antyodaya Express

- 22885 Lokmanya Tilak-Tata Antyodaya Express

- 22861 Shalimar - Adra Rajyarani Express

- 22862 Adra - Shalimar Rajyarani Express

- 18113 Tata-Ranchi Intercity

- 18114 Ranchi-Tata Intercity

- 22821 Jhargram - Purulia Birsa Munda Express

- 22822 Purulia - Jhargram Birsa Munda Express

- 68643 Kharagpur-Hijli EMU Passenger

- 68644 Hijli-Kharagpur EMU Passenger

Notably, in May 2020, the Railways had declared Hazaribagh Town station as the 6000th station in the country with free Wi-Fi facility for passengers. But since then not a single passenger train has operated through this station yet.

