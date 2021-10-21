हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Indian Railways

Indian Railways cancels 16 trains operating between Jharkhand, Bihar and West Bengal - Check list here

The Indian Railways has cancelled the operation of as many as 16 trains on the routes between Jharkhand, Bihar, and West Bengal. The up and down trains (eight pairs) have been permanently suspended due to low occupancy amid the COVID-19 pandemic in the country. 

Indian Railways cancels 16 trains operating between Jharkhand, Bihar and West Bengal - Check list here
Image used for representational purpose

New Delhi: The Indian Railways has cancelled the operation of as many as 16 trains on the routes between Jharkhand, Bihar, and West Bengal. The up and down trains (eight pairs) have been permanently suspended due to low occupancy amid the COVID-19 pandemic in the country. 

The information on the same was shared by the South Eastern Railway (SER) in response to an RTI. The suspended trains include Ranchi-Patna AC Express, running between the capital cities of Jharkhand and Bihar via Koderma, Hazaribagh town, and Barkakana.

CHECK FULL LIST HERE:

- 18633 Ranchi-Patna AC Express

- 18634 Patna-Ranchi AC Express

- 12865 Howrah-Purulia Express

- 12866 Purulia-Howrah Express

- 22875 Kharagpur-Purulia Intercity Express

- 22876 Purulia-Kharagpur Intercity Express

- 22886 Tata-Lokmanya Tilak Antyodaya Express

- 22885 Lokmanya Tilak-Tata Antyodaya Express

- 22861 Shalimar - Adra Rajyarani Express

- 22862 Adra - Shalimar Rajyarani Express

- 18113 Tata-Ranchi Intercity

- 18114 Ranchi-Tata Intercity

- 22821 Jhargram - Purulia Birsa Munda Express

- 22822 Purulia - Jhargram Birsa Munda Express

- 68643 Kharagpur-Hijli EMU Passenger

- 68644 Hijli-Kharagpur EMU Passenger

Notably, in May 2020, the Railways had declared Hazaribagh Town station as the 6000th station in the country with free Wi-Fi facility for passengers. But since then not a single passenger train has operated through this station yet.

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Indian RailwaysJharkhandBiharWest Bengal
Next
Story

Over 5 kg gold foil concealed in laptops, tabs seized at Chennai airport; 5 arrested

Must Watch

PT5M7S

Ananya Pandey will have to reach NCB office for questioning again