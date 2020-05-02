Indian Railways cancels all passenger train services till May 17

New Delhi: Indian Railways announced on Saturday (May 1) that its passenger operations will continue to remain suspended till May 17 in line with the extension of the nationwide lockdown by the Centre. However, special Shramik trains will be run to ferry migrant workers, pilgrims, tourists, students and other persons stranded at different places, it stated.

"Extended cancellation of passenger train Services. This is to clarify that cancellation of all regular passenger trains including suburban trains is extended till 17th May 2020. No one should visit any Railway Station for the purpose of booking tickets or performing train journey," a post shared by official Twitter handle of Indian Railways tweeted.