/The Rs 5 train tea reality: How onboard vendors secretly overcharge millions of rail passengers daily

For countless passengers boarding Indian Railways, a hot cup of tea is an essential ingredient of their journey. Most people do not bat an eyelid while paying Rs. 10 to the vendors for their regular cups of tea. Yet the catering norms of Indian Railways clearly show that many passengers are unknowingly paying twice the rate prescribed by the government for their daily cup of tea.
The Railway Board of India has laid down detailed norms for tariffs charged for food and beverages in trains. It has been clarified that vendors should not charge any amount over and above the prices set by the railways.
Usually on the trains, passengers are charged Rs. 10 per cup of tea on regular Mail, Express or Passenger trains. However, when the prices are checked, a whole new scenario emerges:
Standard tea (150 ml) – Indian Railways' official rate is fixed as Rs. 5 for a cup of standard tea without a tea bag. In case of charging Rs. 10 by the vendor, he is charging double the rate that is fixed by the Indian Railways.
Tea with a tea bag (150 ml): Railway rules have defined that tea with a tea bag is sold at the price of ₹10.
Instant coffee (150 ml): Similarly, instant coffee is also available at the fixed rate of ₹10.
Pricing system in premium train:
The pricing structure varies as per the type of train and the process of preparing the beverage. In premium trains, such as Humsafar trains, which use AVMs (Automatic Vending Machines), tea is sold officially at ₹10. Under this scheme, passengers get 100 ml tea in a 120 ml cup of tea.
It is advisable for passengers to check whether they are given machine-made tea or boiled tea before paying their bills.
There are specific laws regarding the price of packaged drinking water in India. The Indian Railways have stated that only one type of packaged drinking water is allowed, which is called 'Rail Neer.'
Fixed pricing: 1 liter of Rail Neer is officially fixed at ₹14, without any increase in the price, whether passengers buy Rail Neer on the station platform or from the train coaches.
Alternate brands: In cases when Rail Neer is not available, the vendors may also supply certain selected and approved private brands of mineral water. It must be noted here that irrespective of whether the alternate mineral water is supplied, it is mandatory to sell it at the precise price cap of ₹14.
It should never be possible for anyone to charge above ₹14 per one-liter water bottle anywhere on the railway lines. All passengers who are being charged above ₹14 should consider lodging their complaints via the railway helpline.
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