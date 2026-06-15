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The Rs 5 train tea reality: How onboard vendors secretly overcharge millions of rail passengers daily

Are train vendors overcharging you? Check the official Indian Railways catering rules for tea, coffee, and Rail Neer. Know the real rates before you pay.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited By:Nitin Kumar
Published: Jun 15, 2026, 04:45 PM IST|Updated: Jun 15, 2026, 05:24 PM IST
The Rs 5 train tea reality: How onboard vendors secretly overcharge millions of rail passengers daily
Image Credit: REPRESENTATIVE PICTURE

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