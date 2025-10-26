Indian Railways Celebrates Chhath Puja 2025 By Playing Devotional Folk Songs At 30 Major Stations To Welcome Homebound Passengers

In a unique celebration of Chhath Puja, the Indian Railways has started playing popular folk songs at 30 major stations to greet homebound passengers, and videos of this initiative have already gone viral. Many viewers commented, “Only Biharis can truly feel this music.”

Chhath Puja, primarily observed in Bihar, Jharkhand, and Uttar Pradesh, as well as in Nepal, is marked by devotees, especially women, fasting for the well-being and prosperity of their families.

To mark the occasion, Indian Railways launched a special initiative by playing folk songs dedicated to Chhath at over 100 major stations across India. At 30 key stations, regular train announcements are briefly paused so passengers can enjoy the melodies. During intervals without automated train information, songs by celebrated artists such as Sharda Sinha, Nitu Kumari Navgeet, Vindyavasni Devi, and others are played.

This festive music initiative has been rolled out at several stations in Bihar, including Patna, Danapur, Hajipur, Bhagalpur, Jamalpur, and Sonepur. Additionally, major stations like New Delhi, Ghaziabad, and Anand Vihar Terminal have been included to welcome passengers traveling to Bihar and other states where Chhath Puja is celebrated, especially during the festive rush.

This initiative not only adds a festive touch to the travel experience but also connects passengers with the rich cultural heritage of Bihar during the vibrant Chhath festival.

In a post shared on X (formerly Twitter), Northern Railways wrote,

"The soulful Chhath song by Sharda Sinha, ‘Kaanch Hi Baans Ke Bahangiya, Bahangi Lachkal Jaye...’, echoes through the Shimla Railway Station.

This heartwarming initiative by Indian Railways beautifully blends travel with tradition, allowing passengers to feel the festive spirit even before reaching home. As the soulful tunes of Chhath songs echo through railway stations, they not only celebrate India’s cultural richness but also bring a sense of belonging and nostalgia to every homebound traveller.