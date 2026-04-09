Unauthorised occupants on your confirmed train seat? Here's how to reclaim it instantly

When traveling on an Indian Railway train, people often enjoy the scenic views along the journey, but there is one thing about train travel that many people hate — when other people occupy their assigned seat. This happens frequently on long-distance trains and can often lead to heated altercations.

Fortunately, Indian Railways has put in place a number of procedures and digital tools that can help travelers in this situation. If you have an individual sitting in your assigned seat, there is no need to panic! Below is a step-by-step guide to assist you in reclaiming your berth legally and without violence.

Step 1: Use diplomacy first

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Before escalating the situation further, use diplomacy. Many times, passengers occupy the wrong seat by accident or may be waiting on a different ticket.

Show your ticket: Politely pull out your digital copy or, if that is not possible, show your physical ticket and tell them the seat number.

Be Clear with Communication: It is important that you explain clearly that the seat was confirmed in your name, and, in many cases, just by asking, the other person will agree with you and will move to the correct seat without you needing to go further with the issue.

Step 2: Request the TTE's assistance

If the person will not move after speaking with them or has been argumentative with you, your next step in the process of getting your seat back is to speak with the TTE.

What is the TTE’s role in this process? The primary responsibility of the TTE is to make sure that every passenger is sitting in his/her assigned seat.

The authority: Upon providing your PNR information to a TTE (Train Ticket Examiner), they hold the power under law to evict any unauthorized rider sitting in your assigned seat, and ensure that you are able to sit there comfortably.

Step 3: Using the 139 helpline by text

When there is no TTE immediately present in your train car, the 139 helpline is a very effective way of getting one to help you. You can make an official complaint by text message so that you can receive an official response.

Text message format: Text SEAT OCCUPIED BY UNKNOWN PASSENGER to 139.

Immediate tracking: The incoming message will be added to the railway system's centralized database; and the staff on the train will be notified in order to respond by coming to your location and resolving the issue.

Step 4: The "rail madad" portal

To receive an immediate response to your request, passengers will be best served if they utilize the Rail Madad app or website.

Live complaint: By logging your PNR via the app or website, you can see how your complaint is progressing in real time.

Fast response: The rail madad system is prioritized by the railway administration, and it is not uncommon for someone from the railway administration to come to your assigned seat a few minutes after the submission of your complaint.

Notice to passengers

The Indian Railways want passengers who have a confirmed ticket to know they are entitled, by law, to a seat in their assigned area. By using these official methods to resolve an issue instead of using your cell phone to call someone you will be able to resolve your issue quickly and easily.

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