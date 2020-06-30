हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Indian Railways

Indian Railways creates records after running three loaded trains joined together in 'Anaconda' formation

The 'Super Anaconda' three-in-one freight service reportedly has 177 wagons and three electric locomotives with a 6000 HP capacity each.

Indian Railways creates records after running three loaded trains joined together in &#039;Anaconda&#039; formation
File Photo

New Delhi: The Indian Railways created history after the South East Central Railway (SECR) joined and ran three trains carrying more than 1500 tonnes in an 'Anaconda' formation.

The trains ran through the Bilaspur and Chakradharpur divisions.

The Indian Railways' official Twitter account shared the video and wrote, "Taking a big leap in reducing the transit time of freight trains, Bilaspur division of SECR broke yet another frontier by joining & running 3 loaded trains (more than 15000 tonnes) in 'Anaconda' formation through Bilaspur & Chakradharpur divisions."

The 'Super Anaconda' three-in-one freight service reportedly has 177 wagons and three electric locomotives with a 6000 HP capacity each.

Earlier on June 12, 2020, Indian Railways created a new world benchmark by successfully running first Double Stack Container Train in high rise Over Head Equipment (OHE) electrified sections.

This achievement was a first of its kind in the entire world and will also boost the ambitious mission of Green India as a latest green initiative over Indian Railways.

Tags:
Indian RailwaysSouth East Central RailwaySECRMinistry of Railways
Next
Story

Home Minister Amit Shah chairs meet on COVID-19 situation in Delhi
  • 5,66,840Confirmed
  • 16,893Deaths

Full coverage

  • 1,01,95,680Confirmed
  • 5,02,802Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT44M20S

Taal Thok Ke: Will China crumble?