Indian Railways New Rule: Aadhaar-Linked IRCTC Users To Get Priority Booking From Dec 29- Check Details

The ticket booking window on the Advance Reservation Period (ARP) opening day will change for Aadhaar-linked IRCTC users from Monday, December 29, as Indian Railways moves to curb misuse by touts and ensure genuine passengers get priority access.

Written By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Dec 29, 2025, 04:24 PM IST | Source: Bureau