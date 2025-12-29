Advertisement
trendingNowenglish3001286https://zeenews.india.com/india/indian-railways-new-rule-aadhaar-linked-irctc-users-to-get-priority-booking-from-dec-29-check-details-3001286.html
NewsIndiaIndian Railways New Rule: Aadhaar-Linked IRCTC Users To Get Priority Booking From Dec 29- Check Details
INDIAN RAILWAYS

Indian Railways New Rule: Aadhaar-Linked IRCTC Users To Get Priority Booking From Dec 29- Check Details

The ticket booking window on the Advance Reservation Period (ARP) opening day will change for Aadhaar-linked IRCTC users from Monday, December 29, as Indian Railways moves to curb misuse by touts and ensure genuine passengers get priority access.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Dec 29, 2025, 04:24 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Indian Railways New Rule: Aadhaar-Linked IRCTC Users To Get Priority Booking From Dec 29- Check DetailsImage: ANI

The ticket booking window on the Advance Reservation Period (ARP) opening day will change for Aadhaar-linked IRCTC users from Monday, December 29, as Indian Railways moves to curb misuse by touts and ensure genuine passengers get priority access.
 

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

shoulder bags
Your Ultimate Shoulder-Bag Style Guide
bjp maharashtra politics
Maharashtra: BJP Announces First List Of 66 Candidates For BMC Elections
cream blush
Cream & Dewy Blushes for a Fresh, Natural Glow
Hong Kong
Hong Kong Journalists Say Surveillance Fears Deepen After Stand News Shutdown
Bangladesh
India Had Nothing To Gain: Why Hadi’s Killing Was Not An Indian Operation
personal care
Best Long-Lasting Matte Lipsticks for Everyday Glam in India
kerala lottery result today
Kerala Lottery Result Today 29-12-2025: Bhagyathara BT-35 Monday Draw SHORTLY
Technology
Apple's iPhone 17 Pro With 48MP Triple Camera Gets Hefty Discount-Details
Bihar Police SI Admit Card
Bihar Police SI Admit Card 2025 Soon At bpss.bihar.gov.in- Check Official Date
women sunglasses
Sunglasses That Elevate Every Look