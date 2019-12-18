Indian Railways offers 50% concession for youth participating in 'Ek Bharat Shrestha Bharat' programme

NEW DELHI: In order to ensure participation of large number of youths in “Ek Bharat Shrestha Bharat” program, the Indian Railways has decided to grant 50% concession in basic fares of Second/Sleeper Class to youths with earnings/emoluments of not more than Rs 5000 per month for travelling from one state to another state to take part in the event.

This concession has been granted as a special case and it is admissible only in the normal train services and not for booking of special trains/coaches.



The concessional return journey tickets may also be issued on payment of one single journey fares of Second/Sleeper class Mail/Express fares to persons travelling more than 300 Kms from the journey commencing station to the station serving the place of the Festival.

This concession will be provided on production of requisite certificate in the prescribed railway format from the Secretary of concerned Department of Human Resource Development of various States.

The intending participants are required to submit the certificate to the authorized officers of the Railway concerned, namely the Chief Commercial Manager, the Divisional Commercial Manager etc. who will issue them the concession orders on presentation of which only the Station Master will allow the concession to them.



Certificates will not be issued to those whose travelling expenses are to be borne by the Central or State Government or a local body or statutory or a Corporation or a Government Undertaking or a University.



It may also be noted that supplementary charges, reservation charges and other applicable charges etc shall be levied in full for both directions. Principal Chief Commercial Manager of the concerned Zonal Railways may be approached for any complaint in regard to grant of concession.