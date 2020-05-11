Indian Railways releases list 30 special trains; check complete list

New Delhi: The Ministry of Railways has decided to run as many as 30 special trains from May 12 on selected routes to facilitate people to commute from one place to another amid coronavirus COVID-19 crisis. People will be able to book their tickets only online on the IRCTC website or through Mobile App.

According to the official notification, booking of tickets through 'agents'-both IRCTC agents and Railway Agents--will not be permitted. The advance reservation period will be for 7 days, and people with only confirmed tickets will be able to travel. Notably, current, tatkal, and premium tatkal booking will also not be permitted.

List of 10 special trains to be introduced from May 12

1. Howrah to New Delhi (Daily) on May 12

2. New Delhi to Howrah (Daily) on May 13

3. Rajendra Nagar Patna to New Delhi (Daily) on May 12

4. New Delhi to Rajendra Nagar Patna Daily on May 13

5. Dibrugarh to New Delhi (Daily) May 14

6. New Delhi to Dibrugarh (Daily) May 12

7. New Delhi to Jammu Tawi (Daily) May 13

8. Jammu Tawi to New Delhi (Daily) May 14

9. Bengaluru to New Delhi (Daily) May 12

10. New Delhi to Bengaluru (Daily) May 12

The detail list of special trains with their stoppages is given below:

The Ministry of Home Affairs, however, issued a standard operating procedure (SOP) for the movement of people by trains and made it clear that only asymptomatic and confirmed ticket holders will be allowed to travel.

In an order, Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla said all passengers will have to wear face masks and observe social distancing norms while entering a station and during travel.

The order said, "Only those passengers with confirmed e-tickets shall be allowed to enter the station. The movement of the passenger(s) as well as the driver of the vehicle transporting the passenger(s) to and fro the railway station shall be allowed on the basis of the confirmed e-ticket."

The Ministry of Railways will ensure that passengers shall be compulsorily screened and only those who are asymptomatic will be allowed to enter or board a train.

Meanwhile, the IRCTC website, which was to take bookings for 15 special trains being run from May 12, was unable to take a load of visitors as thousands of passengers tried to book their tickets at 4 pm, when it was slated to open. It will now commence at 6 pm, said a Railways statement.