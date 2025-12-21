Indian Railways Revises Ticket Fares From Dec 26; Long-Distance Non-AC And AC Travel To Cost More-Details

Indian Railways New Ticket Price: Indian Railways has announced a small change in ticket prices. From December 26, 2025, short-distance travellers can breathe easy, while long-haul passengers may notice a slight bump in fares.

Under the new ticket pricing structure, the ticket prices for Ordinary Class journeys up to 215 km will remain unchanged. However, passengers travelling beyond this distance will have to pay slightly more. For trips over 215 km, Ordinary Class fares will increase by 1 paise per km. Mail and Express trains, including both Non-AC and AC classes, will see a hike of 2 paise per km.

For instance, a passenger travelling 500 km in Non-AC class will pay around Rs 10 extra. Through this revision, India's second-largest employer aims to generate an additional Rs 600 crore in revenue.

Total Cost Increased To Rs 2.63 Lakh Crore

Indian Railways said its manpower expenses have risen to Rs 1.15 lakh crore, while pension costs have reached Rs 60,000 crore. As a result, the total operating cost increased to Rs 2.63 lakh crore in the 2024–25 financial year.

To manage the rising manpower expenses, Railways is focusing on boosting cargo loading and may increase passenger fares. Between 2014 and 2025, the ministry procured around 2 lakh wagons and added over 10,000 locomotives to improve freight movement and overall mobility.

Train Ticket Fares Hiked In July

Earlier, Railways increased fares in July. For Mail and Express trains, non-AC class fares went up by 1 paise per km, while AC class fares rose by 2 paise per km. Before this, fares were last revised on January 1, 2020. Back then, second-class fares for ordinary and Mail/Express trains were raised by 1 paise/km and 2 paise/km, respectively. Fares for sleeper class increased by 2 paise/km, and all AC classes became 4 paise/km more expensive.