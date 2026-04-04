Indian Railways summer special trains 2026: Routes, timings, and how to get confirmed tickets

Indian Railways is introducing Summer Special Trains in 2026 to provide passengers with additional travel solutions during the season’s peak travel periods. The Summer Special Train service complements other train schedules, providing hassle-free, confirmed ticketing for travel throughout the North and Northeast areas of India, with trains focusing on primary travel destinations for leisure tourists and pilgrims overnight.

According to Sumit Kumar, CPRO, NER, "We are doing our part with providing conveniences for our customers to travel even when it is peak season. Our continual effort is to restore, maintain, and enhance all customer facilities so that no one suffers or has a bad experience because of crowding during the summer."

1. Chhapra-Jammu Tawi-Chhapra Weekly Special (Via Gorakhpur)

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This train will cater to the pilgrims and travellers who are travelling to Jammu and Kashmir. There will be a total of 15 trips in both directions on this route.

Train No. 05193 (Chhapra to Jammu Tawi): Departing every Monday from 06 April to 13 July 2026

Departure from Chhapra at 14:00 hrs

Main stops: Gorakhpur at 20:55 hrs, Basti at 21:59 hrs, Gonda at 23:25 hrs, Sitapur Jn at 03:10 hrs, Bareilly at 05:57 hrs, Moradabad at 07:58 hrs, Saharanpur at 11:30 hrs, Ambala Cantt at 12:55 hrs, Ludhiana at 14:33 hrs, and Jalandhar Cantt at 15:30 hrs.

Arrival in the Pathankot/Jammu Tawi area will be at 22:15 hrs.

Train No. 05194 (Jammu Tawi to Chhapra): Departing every Wednesday from 08 April to 15 July 2026

Departure from Pathankot at 00:30 hrs

Arrival in Chhapra at 09:15 hrs (next day).

Coach composition: 19 coaches (2nd AC - 02, 3rd AC - 06, 3rd AC Economy - 02, Sleeper Class - 05, General/Chair Car - 02)

2. Gorakhpur-Lalkuan-Gorakhpur weekly special

To link Eastern Uttar Pradesh with Uttarakhand region, there will be a total of 14 trips on this route.

Train No. 05009 (Gorakhpur to Lalkuan): Departing every Friday from 10 April to 10 July 2026

Departure from Gorakhpur at 17:05 hrs

Route: Basti (18:20), Gonda (20:10), Sitapur Jn (23:00), Lakhimpur (00:05), Mailani (01:35) and Pilibhit (03:30)

Arrival in Lalkuan at 08:00 hrs (Saturday)

Train no. 05010 (Lalkuan to Gorakhpur): Departing every Saturday from 11 April to 11 July 2026

Departure from Lalkuan at 10:00 hrs

Arrival in Gorakhpur at 01:15 hrs (Sunday)

Composition of coaches: There will be a total of 17 coaches as follows: 1st AC (01), 2nd AC (02), 3rd AC (05), Sleeper Class (03), and General Class (04).

Why book early: The Summer Special trains provide great options for those already on the waitlist on a routine basis.

Confirmed documentation: Due to these being special announcements, seats may be available longer than they are on regular premium trains.

Variety classes: The Summer Specials will have a class for all your travel needs, from budget-conscious general/sleeper class tickets to higher-end first/second AC tickets.

Strategic stops: The Summer Specials have included stops at major transport points such as Moradabad, Ambala, and Gonda, which will assist you in accessing all types of passengers (rural and urban).

Tip: Passengers should check the IRCTC official website or download the NTES application for the most recent timetable and book now, as these openings go quickly.

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