Indian Railways to provide 10,000 water bottles per day to Delhi cops on coronavirus COVID-19 duty

As the summer heat increases, Indian Railways has announced that it will help the Delhi policemen stationed at checkpoints and other places around the city in the war against coronavirus COVID-19. Indian Railways, with the help of Railway organisations like IRCTC, RPF, Zonal Railways and others, have worked tirelessly to keep alive the Railways’ commitment to fight against the COVID in an integrated manner.

Supporting these frontline warriors like policemen is not only a mark of tribute to these tireless officials but is also a natural extension of ongoing efforts of Indian Railways to supplement the national efforts in combating COVID-19.

Under this initiative, the Railways from April 16 started free distribution of 10,000 Rail Neer water bottles per day to the Delhi Police personnel who have been out on the streets on the war against COVID-19. These 10,000 Rail Neer water bottles are of one litre each. They are picked up from Rail Neer plant at Nangloi. Till now more than 50000 bottles have been distributed.

Braving hot summers and trying conditions on the ground, these policemen have worked round the clock to not only ensure that lockdown is implemented as required but also accompany the doctors and paramedics in various locations in challenging circumstances.

It may be noted that Indian Railways is selflessly and voluntarily providing hot cooked meals to needy people after the lockdown due to COVID-19. Railways have been providing bulk cooked food with paper plates for lunch and food packets for dinner through IRCTC base kitchens, RPF resources and contribution of NGOs. Distribution of free hot cooked meals by Indian Railways during the national lockdown due to COVID-19 crossed the two million mark on April 20.