Indian Railways To Renew Over 7900 Km Of Tracks In Two Years

The Ministry of Railways aims to renew over 7,900 track kilometers in FY 2026–27. Sustained investments and targeted execution over recent years have driven major advances in fortifying track infrastructure and elevating safety standards, paving the way for smoother operations.

In a press release by the Ministry of Railways, it announced said that in the Financial year 2024–25, Indian Railways renewed 6,851 track kilometers. For the ongoing financial year 2025–26, over 7,500 track kilometers are in progress. Looking ahead, 7,900 track kilometers are targeted for renewal in FY 2026–27, underscoring a strong commitment to enhancing asset reliability and passenger safety.

“Substantial progress has also been made in turnout renewal, which is crucial for smooth train movement. In 2024–25, 7,161 Thick Web Switches and 1,704 Weldable CMS Crossings were provided. In 2025–26, over 8,000 Thick Web Switches and more than 3,000 Weldable CMS Crossings are being provided”, added the Ministry of Railways.

The Indian Railways has boosted its track machine fleet by over 1,100 units since 2014 to enable mechanised maintenance and higher productivity. These additions allow faster, more efficient upkeep of the vast railway network, according to relase by the national transporter.

The Railways have also undertaken the task of safety fencing along tracks to curb cattle run-overs and trespassing, boosting overall security. It has installed about 15,000 kilometers of fencing to date, significantly enhancing safety on high-speed sections where trains exceed 110 kmph.

In a significant stride, the Sustained efforts have propelled Indian Railways' track upgrades, expanding the network supporting speeds of 110 kmph and above from 31,445 km in 2014 to 84,244 km. This growth enables faster, more efficient train services across the country.

With the Indian Railways' plan to operate faster trains across the network, track renewal has become an important step in this direction. The track renewal requires replacing existing rails, sleepers, or both using new or serviceable second-hand materials.













