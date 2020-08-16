Indian Railways to run 162 special trains for Maharashtra's Konkan to handle Ganesh Chaturthi rush

Mumbai: The Indian Railways on Sunday (August 16) gave approval to a total of 162 special passenger trains for the Konkan region of Maharashtra. The decision comes after the Maharashtra government's request to railways to run special trains to Konkan to avoid rush for the Ganesh Chaturthi festival.

However, the passengers travelling on the train have to follow home quarantine for 3 days and other COVID-19 guidelines as per the government's order. The railways gave information about the special trains through press release

Every year, lakhs of devotees from Mumbai and other cities travel to their native places in Konkan for the festival.

Meanwhile, the Indian Railways will also run additional Ganpati Special trains in co-ordination with Western Railway and Central Railway between Ahmedabad/Vadodara and Ratnagiri/Kudal/Sawantwadi Road stations to clear extra rush of passengers.

Train number 09416 Ahmedabad Junction - Kudal Weekly Special on Special Fare will leave from Ahmedabad Junction at 09:30 hours on August 18 and 25. The train will reach Kudal at 04:30 hours on the next day (2 Trips), the Indian Railways said in a release.

Train number 09415 Kudal - Ahmedabad Junction Weekly Special on Special Fare will leave from Kudal at 05:30 hrs on August 19 and 26. The train will reach Ahmedabad Junction at 00:15 hours on the next day (2 Trips), it added.

This year Ganesh Chaturthi festival will be celebrated on August 22 all over the country.