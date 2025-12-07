Indian Railways To Run 89 Special Trains In Next 3 Days Amid IndiGo Crisis And Winter Rush

The Union government on Saturday announced that it will run 89 special train services (more than 100 trips) across multiple zones over the next three days to support smooth travel amid flight disruptions and rising winter demand.

The Central Railway will run 14 special trains to manage the rise in passenger traffic. These include services on the Pune–Bengaluru, Pune–Hazrat Nizamuddin, LTT–Madgaon, CSMT–Hazrat Nizamuddin, LTT–Lucknow, Nagpur–CSMT, Gorakhpur–LTT and Bilaspur–LTT routes, operating between December 6 and 12.

The South Eastern Railway has also added special trains, mainly to address the chaos caused by recent flight cancellations. Services on the Santragachi–Yelahanka, Howrah–CSMT and Cherlapalli–Shalimar routes will run between December 6 and 9.

The South Central Railway has introduced three special trains on December 6, covering the Cherlapalli–Shalimar, Secunderabad–Chennai Egmore and Hyderabad–Mumbai LTT routes.

To meet the winter travel rush, the Eastern Railway will operate additional services connecting Howrah and Sealdah with major destinations, including New Delhi and LTT. The Western Railway has also scheduled seven special trains, notably the Mumbai Central–Bhiwani Superfast Special, which will run multiple times from December 9 to 31.

More services are being planned from Gorakhpur as well. The East Central Railway will run special trains from Patna and Darbhanga to Anand Vihar Terminal to ease travel from Bihar. The North Western Railway will operate two Special Fare trains on a one-trip basis, while the North Central Railway will add services between Prayagraj and New Delhi.

To handle the peak-season rush, a special train on the Durg–Hazrat Nizamuddin route will also run, with Train 08760 departing Durg on December 7 and Train 08761 leaving Hazrat Nizamuddin on December 8.

(With IANS Inputs)