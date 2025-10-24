Advertisement
CHHATH PUJA 2025

Indian Railways To Run Over 12,000 Special Trains For Chhath Puja Passengers

Ahead of Chhath Puja, Northeast Frontier Railways (NFR) will run over 12,000 special trains to Bihar and nearby regions, with enhanced security, RPF deployment, CCTV, drones, holding areas, and automatic ticket machines for a safe journey. Scroll down to read more. 

|Last Updated: Oct 24, 2025, 01:07 PM IST|Source: ANI
Indian Railways To Run Over 12,000 Special Trains For Chhath Puja PassengersChhath Puja 2025

Guwahati (Assam): In anticipation of the crowd surge during the Chhath Puja festivities, the Indian Railways has made elaborate arrangements to ensure a safe and comfortable journey for passengers.

According to Kapinjal Kishore Sharma, CPRO of Northeast Frontier Railways (NFR), the railways have made provisions for special trains, and this year they plan to run over 12,000.

He added that these special trains will operate to various stations in Bihar, catering to the large number of passengers expected to travel during the festive season.

Speaking to ANI, Sharma said, "The crowd is increased during the festive season, especially during Diwali and Chhath Puja. Like every year, Indian Railways has made provision for special trains this time too. More than 12,000 special trains have been started this year. Last time the number was around 7,500... All these trains will run to different stations in Bihar."

The CPRO further said that to manage the crowds, the railways have created holding areas at major stations equipped with seating arrangements and train information systems.

Also Read: Chhath Puja 2025: Is It On October 26 Or 27? Check Exact Date, Muhurat, And Significance Of The Four-Day Festival

He added that the railways have increased the deployment of Railway Protection Force (RPF) personnel and strengthened security arrangements through CCTV cameras and drones. Automatic ticket vending machines have also been installed to reduce congestion at ticket counters.

Sharma stated, "We have created holding areas at major stations to prevent passengers from rushing if the crowds increase. These holding areas have seating arrangements and a train information system... We have also increased RPF deployment and strengthened security arrangements through CCTV and drones... We have also installed automatic ticket vending machines... We wish everyone a safe, comfortable journey."

Chhath Puja is widely celebrated across the country, particularly in Bihar, Jharkhand, and Uttar Pradesh.

Also Read: Chhath Puja 2024: Understanding The Significance And Celebration

The festival starts with Nahay-Khay on the Chaturthi Tithi of Kartik Shukla Paksha, focusing on purification and preparation. This is followed by Kharna on Panchami Tithi, Chhath Puja on Sashti, and concludes with Usha Arghya on Saptami Tithi.

Chhath Puja, dedicated to the Sun God, is celebrated across various Indian states and internationally. This year, it spans from October 25 to 28.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

