Indian Railways working 24x7 to ensure supply of necessary items, all passenger trains stopped but goods trains running

In the wake of the lockdown in several parts of the country due to the pandemic coronavirus COVID-19, the Indian Railways has shut down its services for the passengers across the country. However, to ensure the timely supply of necessary items, all goods trains have been working 24x7, said the Railways on Wednesday.

A statement read that reports claiming that "entire train services have been stopped", is causing problems at the field level as the police and administration officials in the area do not get to read the circular and believe that all train services have been stopped. As a result, they believe that the required duty Railway employees are also being stopped.

"To ensure the necessary supply, the Railways is working on 24X7. Although all passenger carrying trains have been stopped, the Goods trains are still running," further read the statement.

"We are ensuring supply by carrying goods like food grains, coal, POL, milk, vegetables etc., which is very important for society. We clearly understand our responsibility during the next few months," added the statement.

During the ongoing crisis, the Ministry of Railways has decided to use the manufacturing facilities of its production units like Chittaranjan Loco Works, Chittaranjan, Integral Coach Factory, Chennai, Rail Coach Factory, Kapurthala, Diesel Loco Works, Varanasi, Rail Wheel Factory, Yelehanka to manufacture essential items which can be utilized for the treatment of affected people.

The ministry took the decision in consultation with Production Units and Zonal Railway workshops.

The railway board has issued necessary instructions to the general managers of these production units to explore the feasibility of manufacture of items like simple hospital beds (without mattress), medical trolleys for hospitals and quarantine facilities, IV stands, stretchers, hospital footsteps, hospital bedside lockers, washbasins with stands, ventilators, PPEs like masks, sanitizers, water tanks etc.

It has entrusted the tasks to the general managers to explore the feasibility in consultation with the Chief Medical Officer of the zone and manufacture it in large quantities.

The total number of Coronavirus positive cases has crossed 500 and the death toll stands at 10.