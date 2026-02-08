Advertisement
trendingNowenglish3014962https://zeenews.india.com/india/indian-refiners-ditching-russian-oil-for-us-trade-deal-3014962.html
NewsIndiaIndian refiners ditching Russian oil for US trade deal?
INDIA-US TRADE DEAL 2026

Indian refiners ditching Russian oil for US trade deal?

Indian refiners like IOC, BPCL, and Reliance are rejecting new Russian crude offers for March-April deliveries to bolster New Delhi's US trade pact push, though pre-scheduled March cargoes continue?

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Anjali Singh|Last Updated: Feb 08, 2026, 07:14 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Indian refiners ditching Russian oil for US trade deal?(Representative Image: ChatGPT)

Indian refiners are shunning Russian oil for April deliveries, and likely beyond, to aid New Delhi's push for a crucial trade pact with Washington, sources in refining and trade report.

The United States and India edged closer to a trade pact Friday, unveiling a framework for a March deadline deal to slash tariffs and boost economic ties.

According to a report by Reuters, Indian Oil, Bharat Petroleum and Reliance Industries are rejecting trader offers for Russian oil loading in March and April, according to a trader who approached them.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

While these refiners had already scheduled some March Russian oil deliveries, most other Indian refiners have ceased purchasing Russian crude.

The report further mentioned that the three refiners and the oil ministry did not respond to requests for comment. On Saturday, the trade minister directed questions about Russian oil to the foreign ministry.

A foreign ministry spokesperson stated, "Diversifying our energy sourcing in line with objective market conditions and evolving international dynamics remains central to our strategy for ensuring energy security in the world's most populous nation."

Although a U.S-India trade framework statement omitted Russian oil, President Donald Trump rescinded his 25% tariffs on Indian goods, previously imposed over such purchases, after New Delhi committed to halting direct or indirect Russian oil imports.

The report comes amid repeated claims by the US President Donald Trump that PM Modi assured him India would stop Russian oil buys "within a short timeframe" to cut Kremlin funding for Ukraine, shifting instead to US and Venezuelan crude after Maduro's capture. He tied this to tariff relief from 50% to 18%, calling it a win where India aimed to "make me happy."

While New Delhi has not publicly confirmed a full halt, prioritising energy security and diversification amid market dynamics, imports persist despite refiners avoiding new March-April cargoes.

The Ministry of External Affairs has firmly rebutted President Trump's claim that PM Modi committed to halting Russian oil imports, prioritising energy security for 1.4 billion citizens.



 

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

BCCI on Rohit Sharma Virat Kohli Test retirement
Did Gambhir force Rohit-Kohli Test retirement? BCCI’s Devajit Saikia responds
England vs Nepal T20 World Cup 2026
Nepal fall short again as England escape with 4-run win in last-ball thriller
yoga for students
Focus Unlocked: Yoga Asanas That Sharpen Students’ Memory And Concentration
RSS
From Akshay Kumar to Salman, celebs attend RSS Centenary programme in Mumbai
Technology
Realme P4 Power vs OnePlus Nord CE5 5G: Display, camera, battery compared
India-US Trade Deal 2026
‘India-US deal beyond trade, secures long-term strategic partnership’
RERA insurance rules
Planning to buy a home? Check title and construction insurance under RERA
Indus water treaty
India fast-tracks Sawalkot dam project as Indus waters treaty stays suspended
Ramayana
Vikrant Massey breaks silence on being ‘replaced’ by Raghav Juyal
EV charging stations
5 smart ways to charge your EV car faster without harming battery