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Indian seafarer killed in Black Sea attack on MV OMORFI; MEA condemns strike on commercial shipping

An Indian national died after commercial vessel MV OMORFI was attacked in the Black Sea. The MEA condemned the strike, raising safety concerns for seafarers.

Written ByNitin Kumar
Published: Jul 24, 2026, 11:59 PM IST|Updated: Jul 24, 2026, 11:59 PM IST
Indian seafarer killed in Black Sea attack on MV OMORFI; MEA condemns strike on commercial shipping
Image Credit: REPRESENTATIVE PICTURE

About the Author

Nitin Kumar

Nitin Kumar

With over 11 years of experience in covering breaking news across national and international events, I bring a strong, fast-paced journalistic approach to every story. I am deeply passionate about real-time reporting, live blogs, and on-ground coverage that captures unfolding events with accuracy and impact. With more than 8 years of experience leading dynamic news teams, I have worked with some of India’s biggest media organisations, including India Today, India TV, ABP, and others. My career spans coverage of major political, social, and global developments. I am also UGC NET qualified, adding academic strength to my professional expertise.

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