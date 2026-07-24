/Indian seafarer killed in Black Sea attack on MV OMORFI; MEA condemns strike on commercial shipping

An Indian national onboard a commercial cargo vessel transiting through the Black Sea was killed in a missile strike on July 18, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) confirmed. The tragedy marks the second lethal assault on civilian Indian seafarers in the region within a single week amid escalating geopolitical hostilities.
In an official statement released late Friday, the MEA confirmed that the commercial vessel MV OMORFI was targeted while navigating reported Russian territorial waters. Ten crew members were aboard at the time of the strike, including three Indian nationals.
"As per available information, one Indian national tragically lost his life in the attack. We extend our deepest condolences to the bereaved family of the victim. The other two Indian nationals on board are reported to be safe," the MEA stated.
Strongly denouncing the attack, New Delhi reiterated its firm stance on upholding global maritime security and protecting innocent civilian crews operating in international waters.
"India unequivocally condemns such attacks targeting commercial shipping and placing the lives of innocent civilian crew members at risk," the ministry emphasized. "It is a matter of serious concern that the freedom of navigation and international commerce is facing increasing threats."
The ministry further confirmed that the Indian Embassy in Russia has established contact with regional authorities to expedite consular assistance and facilitate support for the deceased seafarer's family.
The strike on MV OMORFI follows a brutal attack just one day later on July 19, when the Guinea-Bissau-flagged cargo vessel MV Golden Leo came under fire shortly after departing Ukraine's port of Odesa. Five Indian seafarers were aboard MV Golden Leo; four lost their lives while one suffered critical injuries.
The rapid frequency of these incidents highlights mounting maritime perils in the Black Sea trade corridor. India has urged all warring parties to respect international law and maintain the uninterrupted flow of global trade.
Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world news on Zee News.