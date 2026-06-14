/Indian seafarers send distress calls from Gulf waters, allege ships are being targeted in US strikes

Indian seafarers working aboard commercial vessels near Iran and the Strait of Hormuz have issued urgent distress calls, claiming ships carrying Indian crew members are being repeatedly targeted amid recent US military operations in the region. Videos circulating on social media show distressed Indian sailors describing worsening conditions at sea and pleading for help as tensions escalate in Gulf waters.
In one of the clips, a seafarer claims that vessels with Indian crews are coming under attack despite having no involvement in the ongoing conflict.
"We are in Iran, and the situation here is very bad. Only Indian-crewed ships are being attacked. Why are we being dragged into someone else's fight? We are not military personnel. We are seafarers working on contracts. We are helping the economy, bringing oil and increasing business across the globe," he says.
Questioning the attacks, he adds that Indian sailors are not trained for combat situations. "We are not soldiers. We come on contract to work. Then why are we being attacked? What is our fault?" he says.
The seafarer also states that he had previously worked on a vessel that was reportedly attacked recently, resulting in the deaths of three Indian crew members.
"On the ship that was attacked yesterday, I had worked on it. I spoke to the captain, and he said a missile has been fired in Oman," he says.
Another sailor in a separate video says that despite there being more than 1.3 million Indian seafarers worldwide, their concerns are not receiving adequate attention.
The appeals come days after an Indian crew aboard the sanctioned oil tanker Marivex sent a distress message reporting that the vessel was on fire and sinking after being struck off the coast of Oman. The crew urged authorities to intervene and rescue them, according to reports.
According to reports, the US military carried out strikes on several Palau-flagged oil tankers operating near Oman's coast, including vessels carrying Indian sailors. Three Indian seafarers were killed in one such strike. Another vessel carrying 24 Indian crew members was also hit, although all those on board were later rescued.
In an emergency message cited by reports, a crew member said, "US Navy attack, the missile on our engine room. We have a hole at the bottom... 24 crew. All crew Indian. Please help quickly."
The US Central Command (CENTCOM) said a US Navy F-18 fighter jet operating from the aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln fired a precision missile at a vessel's engine and steering systems. Washington said the action was intended to disable the ship because it was under sanctions and was allegedly violating restrictions linked to Iranian ports.
The strikes have drawn sharp criticism from Iran. Condemning the attack, Iran's Foreign Minister said, "The international community must hold the United States accountable for its lawless conduct, which continues to threaten global peace and security while endangering freedom."
The developments have raised fresh concerns over the safety of commercial shipping and thousands of foreign seafarers operating in one of the world's busiest maritime corridors.
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