INDIA AI IMPACT SUMMIT 2026

Indian startup flaunts homegrown robodog after Galgotias University controversy at India AI Summit | Video

Developed by Indian startup General Autonomy, the indigenous robotic dog PARAM stands out for its robust payload capacity and operational endurance. Weighing 35 kg, it can carry up to 20 kg, an impressive load for a quadruped platform of its size, making it suitable for logistics support, surveillance equipment transport, and high-risk missions.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Subhrajit Roy|Last Updated: Feb 18, 2026, 10:37 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Indian startup flaunts homegrown robodog after Galgotias University controversy at India AI Summit | VideoVisual of indigenous robodog PARAM. (Photo: X/@GeneralAutonomy)

Amid controversy surrounding the portrayal of Chinese-made robodogs as homegrown innovations, Indian startup General Autonomy has stepped forward to showcase its own homegrown technology.

The company introduced PARAM, which it describes as India’s most powerful indigenous robotic dog, and stated that it has been designed and built in India.

In a post on X, General Autonomy said, "Enough of this nonsense! Presenting PARAM: India's most powerful indigenous robot dog. Not assembled, not bought, BUILT IN INDIA, built by INDIANS. For our nation, for our century, for our world!
Jai Hind!"

According to reports, PARAM, developed by Indian startup GeneralAutonomy, weighs 35 kg, carries a payload of up to 20 kg, reaches speeds of 3 meters per second, and can jump up to one meter. It offers eight hours of battery life with hot-swapping capability and is expected to be commercially available by Q2 2026. The company has also reportedly developed Atom-1, described as India’s first walking humanoid robot.

Apart from the robodog, the company has also built Atom-1: India’s first walking humanoid, as per reports.  

 

 

What is a robodog?

A robodog is a four-legged robotic system designed to replicate canine movement. Equipped with sensors, cameras, and sometimes artificial intelligence, it can navigate rugged or hazardous terrain where wheeled machines cannot operate effectively.

These robots can walk, run, climb stairs, and traverse debris, making them useful for search-and-rescue missions in disaster zones. They are also deployed for security purposes, including surveillance, perimeter patrol, and certain defense operations.

 

 

 

What is the Galgotias University Robodog controversy?

The controversy began at the India AI Impact Summit after a viral video showed Galgotias University representatives presenting a Chinese-made Unitree Go2 robodog, branded as “Orion,” as an in-house innovation. The incident sparked allegations of misrepresentation and led to the Greater Noida-based institution being asked to vacate its stall.

Professor Neha Singh introduced the robot as a university project, triggering online backlash and scrutiny over whether the imported product had been portrayed as indigenous. Authorities later directed the university to leave the exhibition premises, according to ANI.

As criticism mounted, the university issued a clarification and apology, stating that an unauthorised representative had provided incorrect information while speaking on camera.

"We at Galgotias University wish to apologise profusely for the confusion created at the recent Al Summit. One of our representatives, manning the pavilion, was ill-informed. She was not aware of the technical origins of the product and in her enthusiasm of being on camera, gave factually incorrect information even though she was not authorised to speak to the press... Understanding the organisers sentiment we have vacated the premises," the University said in a statement.

What is the India AI Impact Summit?

The India AI Impact Summit is a five-day event structured around three pillars, People, Planet, and Progress. It brings together policymakers, technology firms, innovators, academics, and industry leaders to translate global AI discussions into actionable outcomes under the IndiaAI Mission and the Digital India initiative.

ALSO READ | Explained: Chinese robodog row at India AI Summit - Why Galgotias University was asked to leave | Video

