Indian, stuck in Dubai due to coronavirus COVID-19 lockdown, dies of heart attack

Dubai: A retired college professor from India, who was visiting his daughter in the UAE but could not travel back following flight suspensions due to the coronavirus outbreak, died of heart attack, his family said on Saturday (April 11).

M Sreekumar, 70, and his wife Sreekumari from Kerala, were visiting their daughter Sreeja, a teacher in Sharjah. They were to return to Kerala on Saturday but that was not possible as the flights were suspended, the Gulf News reported.

Sreekumar, a statistics professor, had retired from Maharajas College in Ernakulam in Kerala.

"He suffered a chest pain on Thursday and was rushed to a private hospital in Sharjah. It was an acute heart attack and he passed away this morning," the relative said.

"Unfortunately, we cannot fly his body to Kerala at this point of time. So, the family has decided to cremate him in Sharjah," a relative was quoted as saying.