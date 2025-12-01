Indian Student Stabbed To Death In Worcester, UK; Hometown MLA Reacts

A 30-year-old man, identified locally as an Indian student, was stabbed during a street attack in central England and later died in hospital due to injuries. The incident took place in Worcester, a city in the West Mercia region.

While U.K. police have not formally identified the victim, Indian media reports have named him as Vijay Kumar Sheoran, from Charkhi Dadri district in Haryana.

West Mercia Police issued an appeal on Friday, November 28, 2025, requesting any witnesses to come forward with information regarding the attack. The incident occurred earlier in the week, on Tuesday, November 25, around 4:15 am on Barbourne Road in Worcester.

“Officers found a 30-year-old man with serious injuries. He was taken to hospital but sadly died later that day,” said West Mercia Police in a statement.

Following the attack, five men were arrested on suspicion of murder. They have since been released on bail while the investigation continues. A sixth man, who was also initially arrested on suspicion of murder, has been released with no further action.

Detective Chief Inspector Lee Holehouse of West Mercia Police said the force’s thoughts remain with the family and friends of the deceased. He said that the investigation is ongoing.

“Over the last few days, my team has been conducting extensive enquiries to ascertain what happened on Tuesday morning and what led to a man losing his life,” Holehouse said, quoted by The Hindu.

Police confirmed that officers will continue to be present on Barbourne Road over the weekend to gather more evidence. Holehouse reassured the local community that this presence is part of routine investigative work and there is no reason for public alarm.

“The five men who were arrested on suspicion of murder are now on bail and will continue to help us with our investigation,” he added.

Charkhi Dadri MLA Urges Government to Intervene

Meanwhile the Charkhi Dadri MLA, Sunil Satpal Sangwan took to X to condole the incident, “Deeply shocked and saddened by the tragic death of Vijay Kumar Sheoran…I earnestly urge the Government of India to intervene at the earliest and extend every possible support to the grieving family…”

“We also appeal for a transparent, fair, and time-bound investigation so that justice is served and the perpetrators are held strictly accountable…My deepest condolences to the family. We stand firmly with them in this unbearable moment of grief,” the MLA wrote on X.