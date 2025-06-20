Advertisement
NewsIndia
TANYA TYAGI

Indian Student Tanya Tyagi Dies In Canada

The Consulate General of India in Vancouver said that they are in touch with authorities and will provide all required assistance to the bereaved family.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jun 20, 2025, 10:53 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Indian Student Tanya Tyagi Dies In Canada (Photo credit: @Ishutyagi91)

Tanya Tyagi, an Indian student studying at the University of Calgary in Canada, has died, the Consulate General of India in Vancouver said on Thursday.

In a post on X, the Consulate said that they are in touch with authorities and will provide all required assistance to the bereaved family.

“We are saddened by the sudden demise of Ms. Tanya Tyagi, an Indian student at University of Calgary.  The Consulate is in touch with the authorities and will provide all required assistance to the bereaved family. Our heartfelt condolences & prayers are with his family & friends of the deceased,” the Consulate said on X. 

 

An unverified account on X, which tagged the Prime Minister's Office seeking assistance has claimed that Tyagi died due to a heart attack. "Tanya Tyagi, a student from Northeast Delhi residing at 559/11D, Lane No 12, Vijay Park, had gone to Canada for studies. She died on June 17, 2025,due to a heart attack.The student's family has appealed to PM Modi for help in bringing her body back."

 

 

The incident comes just months after an Indian student named Vanshika from Dera Bassi, Punjab,  was found dead under mysterious circumstances at a beach in Ottawa, Canada in April.

In the same month another Indian student named Harsimrat Randhawa died after  being struck by a stray bullet in Hamilton, Ontario. 

In May, Sahil, a 20-year-old Indian student from Bhiwani in Haryana was found dead in a lake in Hamilton, Canada, just a month after arriving there for higher education.

