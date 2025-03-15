Advertisement
Indian Student Who 'Supported Hamas' Self-Deports From US After Visa Cancellation

Indian student Ranjani Srinivasan self-deported after her visa was revoked for supporting Hamas, using the CBP Home App.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Surbhi Sinha|Last Updated: Mar 15, 2025, 10:24 AM IST|Source: Bureau
An Indian student at Columbia University, Ranjani Srinivasan, self-deported from the US after her student visa was revoked for participating in pro-Palestine protests. The US Department of Homeland Security stated that her visa was cancelled on March 5 for "advocating violence and terrorism." According to the US Department of Homeland Security, Srinivasan, who supported Hamas, used the customs app to voluntarily leave the country. 

"Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem announced that one of the Columbia students who had her student visa revoked for advocating for violence and terrorism self-deported using the CBP Home App and ICE arrested a Palestinian student for overstaying her expired F-1 visa." the authority said in statement.

Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem shared a video of Ms. Srinivasan at the airport, stating that anyone advocating "violence and terrorism" should not remain in the country.

Ranjani Srinivasan, an Indian citizen, entered the United States on an F-1 student visa as a doctoral student in Urban Planning at Columbia University. She became involved in activities supporting Hamas, a designated terrorist organization, which led to the revocation of her visa by the US Department of State on March 5, 2025.

 

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.

