Indian Students Relocates In Iran As Conflict Escalates: MEA

Amid the continuous missile attack between Iran and Israel, the Ministry of External Affairs on Monday released a statement stating that the Indian Embassy in Tehran is continuously examining the security of Indian students in Iran.

"The Indian Embassy in Tehran is continuously monitoring the security situation and engaging Indian students in Iran to ensure their safety," MEA said in a released statement.

"In some cases, students are being relocated with Embassy’s facilitation to safer places within Iran. Other feasible options are also under examination. Further updates will follow," the Ministry added.

Iranian state media officially stated that the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps' intelligence chief, Brigadier General Mohammad Kazemi and his deputy, Hassan Mohaqiq, were killed in an Israeli strike, ANI reported citing The Times of Israel.

Meanwhile, the ministry is also reaching out to community leaders for welfare and safety.

Earlier, Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah said in a social media post that he spoke with EAM Jaishankar regarding the welfare and safety of Kashmiri students in Iran.

"Just spoke to EAM Jaishankar regarding the situation in Iran, particularly the welfare & safety of Kashmiri students in the country. The Hon Minister assured me that the Ministry of External Affairs is in close contact with their counterparts in Iran & will take all necessary steps to safeguard all Indian students in Iran," said in a poston X.

The Times of Israel, while quoting state media, also said on Monday that a third IRGC intelligence officer, Mohsen Bagheri, was also killed in the strike in Tehran.

Meanwhile, Iran's Supreme leader, Ali Khamenei, was evacuated to an underground bunker in northeastern Tehran hours after Israel began its strikes on Friday.