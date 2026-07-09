An Indian engineer working in the United States has been charged with homicide for the murder of his wife, nearly nine months after her body was discovered inside the couple’s apartment in Washington.
The police said that the man, 30-year-old Avinash Narne from Telangana, strangled his 27-year-old wife, Raajitha Sabbineni, and staged the crime scene to avoid suspicion in October 2025.
Narne was arrested after police conducted an extensive investigation that produced evidence pointing to his involvement in the murder. The probe also revealed that he had been engaged in a secret romantic relationship with another woman in India and had planned the killing, local media reported.
The couple had reportedly been married in June 2025 and moved in together a month later. Narne was already in a relationship with another woman before the marriage.
Accused sent dead wife's photograph to girlfriend
According to the documents, cited by local media reports, Narne was in contact with his alleged girlfriend shortly after he allegedly killed Sabbineni. He even sent her a photograph of his wife’s dead body and spoke to her four times on the day of the murder.
Narne allegedly killed Sabbineni on October 27, 2025. He later called the police, claiming that he had gone out for errands and returned to find his wife locked inside the bathroom and unresponsive. Upon arriving at the couple’s apartment in Washington, officers forced entry into the bathroom and found her lying on the floor. She was pronounced dead following a medical examination.
An autopsy found that she had died from asphyxia due to strangulation, which led the police to open a homicide investigation.
According to documents cited in local reports, Sabbineni had also complained multiple times that the drinks tasted bitter. On the day of her death, she told Narne that the smoothie he had prepared tasted like “medicine” and “cough syrup.”
Narne has been arrested and is currently in custody on a $5 million bond. If convicted, he could face life imprisonment under Washington state law.
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