Add Zee Business As A Preferred Source
App
  • News
  • /India
  • /Indian techie killed wife in US, sent dead body's photograph to girlfriend; arrested

Indian techie killed wife in US, sent dead body's photograph to girlfriend; arrested

An Indian techie from Telangana has been arrested in the US for allegedly murdering his wife in Washington and sending a photograph of her body to his alleged girlfriend in India.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Jul 09, 2026, 09:38 AM IST|Updated: Jul 09, 2026, 09:38 AM IST
Indian techie killed wife in US, sent dead body's photograph to girlfriend; arrested
Image Credit: Screengrab/X/@M9USA_)

About the Author

Zee Media Bureau

Zee Media Bureau

The bureau represents a collective of experienced journalists, editors, and correspondents who work across television, digital, and social platforms to deliver timely, accurate, and wide-ranging news coverage. Zee Media Bureau's coverage spans politics, business, economy, technology, health, entertainment, and global affairs. The bureau follows a collaborative newsroom model, where stories are researched, verified, and published by a team. This ensures speed, editorial consistency, and adherence to journalistic standards, particularly for breaking news and developing stories.

Read More

Trending

  • News
  • Photos
  • Videos
Referee François Letexier deletes Instagram after Argentina vs Egypt WC controversy amidst 'fixed' claims
FIFA World Cup 20269 min ago
2
India predicted playing XI vs England 4th T20I33 min ago
3
Ranveer Singh50 min ago
4
India-Australia Business55 min ago
5
Alpha box office collection1 hr ago