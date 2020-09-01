Indian troops violated consensus, crossed LAC, claims Chinese diplomat Ji Rong

NEW DELHI: The Chinese embassy in India on Tuesday (September 1, 2020) issued a fresh statement on the latest skirmish with the Indian troops and blamed the latter for violating the consensus and crossing the Line of Actual Control (LAC).

Spokesperson of the Chinese Embassy in India Ji Rong said, “India has ‘grossly violated China's territorial sovereignty’ by crossing the LAC.’’

The Chinese Embassy further stated that “Beijing has made representations to the Indian side regarding the same.’’

The Chinese military had on Monday demanded India to withdraw its troops from the China-India border in order to avoid escalation of tension.

China’s People`s Liberation Army’s (PLA) Western Command said Indian troops violated the consensus reached "multi-level talks" between the two countries.

"Indian troops have violated the consensus reached at the multi-level talks between India and China and again crossed the line of actual control at the border on Monday and purposely launched provocations," PLA`s Western Command was quoted as saying by China`s state-run Global Times.

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi also said that the India-China boundary is yet to be demarcated due to which there will always be problems and the two countries should implement the consensuses between their leadership to not let differences from escalating into conflicts.

He also said that China is ready to manage all issues through dialogue with India. Wang, who is currently on a tour of Europe, made the remarks during an interaction at the French Institute of International Relations in Paris on Monday.

In response to a question on China's relations with India and Japan, the minister did not directly refer to the latest provocative move by the Chinese military in eastern Ladakh.

His remarks came hours after the Indian Army said it has thwarted a provocative Chinese army movement in eastern Ladakh to "unilaterally" change the status quo on the southern bank of Pangong lake.

It is also the first major incident in the area after the Galwan Valley clashes on June 15 in which 20 Indian Army personnel were killed.

Meanwhile, the Indian and Chinese militaries began the third round of talks at Chushul on Tuesday to resolve the fresh skirmishes at Pangong Lake in Eastern Ladakh.

"A Brigade Commander-level talk started at 10 a.m. in Chushul on the Indian side," said a source.

The agenda of the deliberation was the fresh development at three contentious points on the southern banks of the Pangong Lake. India has also raised concerns about Chinese deployment in areas near the Black Top and Helmet Top.

Indian troops have also occupied hilltops and the Chinese want them to step back. Talks between the two sides took place for five long hours on Monday also.

The Indian Army also stated that they are committed to maintaining peace and tranquillity through dialogue but are also equally determined to protect India`s territorial integrity.

China on Monday maintained its troops never crossed the Line of Actual Control.