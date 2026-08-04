Add Zee Business As A Preferred Source
App
  • News
  • /India
  • /Indian vessel sinks off Yemen, 13 Indian sailors rescued; MEA condemns ‘unprovoked’ attack

Indian vessel sinks off Yemen, 13 Indian sailors rescued; MEA condemns ‘unprovoked’ attack

All 14 crew members were rescued including 13 Indian sailors. 

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited ByAnjali Singh
Published: Aug 04, 2026, 11:15 PM IST|Updated: Aug 04, 2026, 11:23 PM IST
Indian vessel sinks off Yemen, 13 Indian sailors rescued; MEA condemns ‘unprovoked’ attack
Image Credit: Representative Image IANS

About the Author

Zee Media Bureau

Zee Media Bureau

The bureau represents a collective of experienced journalists, editors, and correspondents who work across television, digital, and social platforms to deliver timely, accurate, and wide-ranging news coverage. Zee Media Bureau's coverage spans politics, business, economy, technology, health, entertainment, and global affairs. The bureau follows a collaborative newsroom model, where stories are researched, verified, and published by a team. This ensures speed, editorial consistency, and adherence to journalistic standards, particularly for breaking news and developing stories.

Read More

Trending

  • News
  • Photos
  • Videos
Indian vessel sinks off Yemen, 13 Indian sailors rescued; MEA condemns ‘unprovoked’ attack
2
3
4
5