/Indian vessel sinks off Yemen, 13 Indian sailors rescued; MEA condemns ‘unprovoked’ attack

An India-flagged cargo vessel sank after being attacked by an explosives-laden boat in the Red Sea off Yemen’s western coast, with all 14 crew members rescued safely, including 13 Indian sailors.
Yemeni forces carried out the rescue operation and brought the crew members to safety, Xinhua News Agency reported. Of the 14 people rescued, 13 were Indian nationals, and one was from Yemen.
The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) condemned the attack on the Indian flagged commercial vessel.
The Ministry confirmed that all 13 Indian nationals have been rescued and the Indian Embassy in Riyadh is closely monitoring the situation and proactively coordinating with the Yemeni authorities for the safety and security of the crew.
"We condemn the attack on the Indian flagged commercial vessel, MSV Faize Noore Oliya, that sank in the Red Sea, off the coast of Yemen on August 4, 2026. All 13 Indian nationals have been rescued. Our Embassy in Riyadh is closely monitoring the situation and proactively coordinating with the Yemeni authorities for the safety and security of the crew. We thank the Yemeni authorities for their support," the MEA said.
"The continuing incidents of attacks on commercial shipping in the region are deeply worrisome. The targeting of commercial shipping in the region must end, and free and unimpeded navigation and commerce through the international waterways in the region, in keeping with international law, must be restored at the earliest," it added.
Our statement on attack on an Indian flagged commercial vessel https://t.co/5dNzioU4jv pic.twitter.com/rGgtnl0luu— Randhir Jaiswal (@MEAIndia) August 4, 2026
The Yemen government-affiliated National Resistance Forces (NRF) said in a statement that coast guard and naval units jointly launched the rescue operation for the crew of the vessel Faize Noore Oliya after it came under attack about 13 nautical miles south of the Houthi-held port city of Hodeidah.
The statement did not specify when the attack took place.
All 14 crew members were rescued and taken to safety, the NRF said. They were also provided medical assistance, and no casualties were reported.
India's Minister of Ports, Shipping & Waterways Sarbananda Sonowal also condemned the attack. In an X post the Minister said, "Indian MSV Faize Noore Oliya has been hit by a projectile near Yemeni waters, causing the vessel to capsize and sink. India strongly condemns this unprovoked attack on the defenseless mechanised sailing vessel. The safety of our people is our supreme priority & I am relieved to inform that ALL 14 seafarers (including 13 Indians) have been safely rescued by the Yemeni Coast Guard and brought to the Port of Mokha. I have instructed the Director General Maritime Administration (DGMA) to take immediate steps in coordination with all agencies to ensure the absolute security of Indian seafarers in the region and provide all necessary assistance to the rescued crew."
The NRF blamed Yemen’s Houthi group for the attack. The Houthis, however, have not yet commented on the incident.
The latest attack comes amid continuing security concerns for commercial vessels sailing through the Red Sea.
Last month, a tanker owned by a Saudi company was attacked and caught fire while sailing in the Red Sea, the official Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported, citing an official source at Saudi Arabia’s Transport General Authority (TGA).
The attack caused a fire at the bow of the vessel, Encelia, but all crew members on board were reported safe. Saudi authorities took necessary measures to secure the vessel and its crew and to protect the marine environment, the report said.
According to an advisory issued by the United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO), the attack took place about 70 nautical miles (130 km) southwest of Al Shuqaiq, Saudi Arabia, in the southern Red Sea.
In a statement aired on July 23, Yemen’s Houthi group said it had attacked two Saudi oil tankers in the Red Sea Encelia and Layla using “ballistic and cruise missiles, as well as drones”. The group claimed the vessels had violated its recently announced maritime restrictions.
The Houthis had earlier announced a maritime ban on Saudi-linked vessels, citing what they described as Saudi Arabia’s long-running blockade of areas under their control.
(with IANS input)
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