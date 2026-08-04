/Indian vessel sinks off Yemen, 13 Indian sailors rescued; MEA condemns ‘unprovoked’ attack

India's Minister of Ports, Shipping & Waterways Sarbananda Sonowal also condemned the attack. In an X post the Minister said, "Indian MSV Faize Noore Oliya has been hit by a projectile near Yemeni waters, causing the vessel to capsize and sink. India strongly condemns this unprovoked attack on the defenseless mechanised sailing vessel. The safety of our people is our supreme priority & I am relieved to inform that ALL 14 seafarers (including 13 Indians) have been safely rescued by the Yemeni Coast Guard and brought to the Port of Mokha. I have instructed the Director General Maritime Administration (DGMA) to take immediate steps in coordination with all agencies to ensure the absolute security of Indian seafarers in the region and provide all necessary assistance to the rescued crew."