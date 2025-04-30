Indian Wives, Pakistani Husbands: Is This 'Well-Planned' Conspiracy? DNA Analysis

Following the suspension of visas for Pakistani nationals residing in India, a controversial situation has emerged involving Indian women married to Pakistani men. In the aftermath of the Pahalgam terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir, which claimed 26 lives, the Indian government has announced the cancellation of Pakistani citizen visas, halting the Indus Water Treaty, and initiating other strong diplomatic and security measures.

Historically, India has upheld the tradition that women move to their husband's homes after marriage. However, in these cases, a significant number of Indian women who married Pakistani men did not relocate to Pakistan. Instead, they brought their husbands to India, a reversal of traditional norms that has now sparked major national security concerns.

The developments have led to dramatic scenes at integrated check posts like Attari, where distraught Indian women, now facing the expulsion of their Pakistani husbands, were seen in tears, pleading for clemency.

The issue has prompted the serious question of why these women marry Pakistani men and also why they didn't take Pakistani citizenship.

Social media is abuzz with claims that nearly 500,000 Indian families have cross-border connections—either having daughters married in Pakistan or Pakistani daughters-in-law living in India. BJP MP Nishikant Dubey has called the trend a "major conspiracy" and has demanded a thorough investigation.

Further complicating the issue is the situation in Jammu and Kashmir, where hundreds of Pakistani nationals have reportedly refused to leave even after their visas were revoked. According to police sources, 50 individuals mostly women have been detained across various districts. Many of these women had married Kashmiris who had crossed the Line of Control (LoC) during the 1990s.