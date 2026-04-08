First bite to bunker: Viral video of Indian woman in Israel captures terrifying reality of missile attacks

Rani recently posted an Instagram reel showing what life is like for her as an Indian living in Israel during the ongoing conflict. Originally from Gujarat, Rani has documented the incredible moments where Rani’s act of simply eating is interrupted by the sound of the air raid sirens going off. The sad truth is that Rani and other residents of Israel are currently living their entire lives under the shadow of the threat of missiles and rocket fire.

Abandoned food, available bunkers

In one of Rani’s reels, she is just about to take a bite out of her food when the air raid siren goes off. She immediately stops eating, leaves her food on the table, and runs to take shelter in a bunker. Rani’s videos reveal a horrible truth about living in a war zone: even simple acts like eating can vanish in an instant.

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Residing under the shadow of debris

The videos from Rani go beyond just providing siren alerts; they actually give you an idea of what it is like to experience the destruction caused by war firsthand. For instance, in one event, a large number of explosions shook the very walls of the shelter/blockade she was in. The reason for this explosion was the debris from an Iranian missile, which was shot down over the area, crashing down into Rani’s nearby neighbourhood. Rani describes to us how the sounds of the air defence systems firing around her have now blended into the background noise, as families are forced to spend all night together lying on top of each other inside a cement box.

Holidays under a shower of missiles

Rani tells us that holidays are usually a time when you can relax, travel, and enjoy yourself and your family, but for her, the holiday season has become a time when there is more tension and strife. Rani shares to us many pictures from her social media, which show her getting ready, and right before she leaves, there are bombings starting on her block and she has to get back inside the house. "Today is a holiday," she said from her pictures, "and Iran started today with firing missiles." Her social media page now registers as a record of the almost impossible task of keeping a household running and maintaining some sense of normal while you live under a constant threat of death.

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