A sacred pilgrimage has turned into an international mystery that has both Indian and Pakistani agencies on high alert. What began as a routine religious journey for Guru Nanak Dev Ji's Prakash Parv has spiraled into a baffling case involving a missing Indian woman, shocking conversion claims, and whispers of illegal border crossing that nobody saw coming.

Among the 1,932 Indian Sikh pilgrims who crossed into Pakistan, one woman, Sarabjit Kaur from Punjab, mysteriously disappeared and never returned to India. Now, a letter emerging from across the border makes jaw-dropping claims that have left investigators scrambling for answers and families demanding truth.

The Vanishing Act That Stunned Two Nations

Sarabjit Kaur crossed the Attari border on November 4 with fellow pilgrims, her heart filled with devotion for the holy occasion. But on November 13, she vanished without a trace from Pakistani soil. When the return convoy assembled, Sarabjit was nowhere to be found. Panic gripped the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) as both nations launched frantic investigations.

The first red flag? Sarabjit hadn't even filled her nationality and passport number on her immigration form. This seemingly small detail has now become a massive clue in unraveling what really happened to the missing woman.

Explosive Claims From Pakistan: Conversion, Nikah & A New Identity

Then came the bombshell. A letter from Pakistan, now viral across social media, makes staggering allegations: Sarabjit Kaur has converted to Islam, performed nikah (Islamic term for a marriage contract) with a local man named Nasir Hussain, and adopted the new name Noor Hussain. Reports claim a mosque in Sheikhupura has even issued a marriage certificate confirming the nikah was performed before a maulvi with her consent.

But is this the truth, or something far more sinister? Indian agencies aren't convinced. Intelligence sources are investigating multiple angles, including the possibility that this entire episode is part of an elaborate plan.

The Donkey Route Theory: Escape To England?

Social media and some reports suggest an even more dramatic twist: Sarabjit's husband has been living in England for the past 20 years. Investigators are probing whether she intentionally disappeared to use the notorious "dunkey route," illegal border crossing networks, to reach her husband in the UK via Pakistan.

Could this pilgrimage have been a calculated cover for an illegal immigration attempt? The theory is explosive, though unconfirmed. If true, it would explain why Sarabjit deliberately skipped immigration details and chose to vanish in Pakistan rather than return home.

Dark Past Surfaces: Three Criminal Cases & Family Connections

The plot thickens further. Police records reveal Sarabjit Kaur already had three criminal cases registered against her, though she was acquitted in all. Her two sons, Navpreet and Lovpreet, also have cases under the NDPS Act (narcotics) filed against them.

Investigators are now asking the critical question: Did Sarabjit have pre-existing connections in Pakistan? Was this disappearance planned weeks or months in advance? The criminal history has raised serious red flags about possible cross-border networks.

No Confirmation Yet, But Questions Keep Mounting

DSP Dhirendra Verma has categorically stated: "There is no confirmation yet regarding religious conversion or marriage. The investigation is ongoing." Both Indian and Pakistani intelligence agencies are racing to trace Sarabjit and uncover the truth behind her disappearance.

But the questions refuse to die down: Is Sarabjit a willing participant in this drama? Was she coerced? Is this a case of religious conversion under duress, an illegal immigration scheme, or something else entirely?