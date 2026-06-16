/‘Indians also lost lives’: In front of Trump at G7, PM Modi flags sailors' safety

“We welcome the progress made in peace efforts in West Asia. This conflict has caused loss of life and property for our friendly countries in West Asia. The disruption of maritime trade in the Strait of Hormuz has harmed the global economy. Many Indian civilians have lost their lives. The safety of seafarers, who connect all countries through global maritime trade, is our responsibility. We must ensure that sea lanes remain safe, and seafarers can carry out their work without fear," quotes ANI.