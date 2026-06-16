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‘Indians also lost lives’: In front of Trump at G7, PM Modi flags sailors' safety

PM Modi welcomed the peace deal progress in West Asia and raised concerns about seafarers' safety, and also flagged the loss of civilian lives in US strikes.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Jun 16, 2026, 11:46 PM IST|Updated: Jun 16, 2026, 11:46 PM IST
‘Indians also lost lives’: In front of Trump at G7, PM Modi flags sailors' safety
Image Credit: X/@narendramodi

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