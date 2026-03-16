Indians in Iran moved out of Tehran amid West Asia tensions, MEA shares update

Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal, Monday, informed that approximately 90 Indian nationals from Iran have crossed over into Azerbaijan through the land border amid the ongoing tensions in West Asia amid the US-Israel and Iran war.

MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said, "...We also have had approximately 90 of our nationals from Iran cross over into Azerbaijan through the land border. These movements were facilitated by our embassy in Tehran. They helped them with visas, as well as with immigration formalities that were required."

Speaking further, he added that in this group of 550 people, who have crossed from Iran into Armenia, there are also 284 people who had gone to Iran on pilgrimage.

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"These people are there right now in both these countries. Some of them have already returned, and others will be returning in the next few days or so. Our embassy in Tehran, in spite of all the difficulties, continues to be fully functional. For the last few days, they have also been able to relocate students who were outside Tehran to cities which are safer for them," he said.

Indian students in Tehran have been moved to safer locations outside the Iranian capital as a precautionary step amid the ongoing conflict in the region, government officials said. The Embassy of India in Iran remains fully operational and is coordinating assistance on the ground.

Authorities said they are in constant contact with state governments and Union Territories in India, while dedicated helplines continue to function to assist Indian nationals in the affected areas. Officials added that they are maintaining regular communication with Indians across the region and working closely with local authorities to support stranded citizens and visitors.

Meanwhile, air travel arrangements are being coordinated for those seeking to return home. An official said that 45 flights are scheduled on Monday from destinations including the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Oman, and Qatar to India.

However, the airspace over Kuwait remains closed. Authorities noted that special non-scheduled flights are likely to operate soon to address the situation. For travellers currently in Bahrain and Iraq, transit through Saudi Arabia is being arranged.

The government also confirmed that two Indian nationals were killed in Sohar, Oman. Officials said the Embassy of India in Oman is in touch with the families of the victims as well as Omani authorities, and efforts are underway to bring the mortal remains back to India.