All Indians will be vaccinated by December, says Prakash Javadekar accusing Rahul Gandhi of fueling fears

New Delhi: The BJP on Friday slammed Rahul Gandhi for his attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the spread of the novel coronavirus pandemic and said that the vaccination process will be complete in India by December 2021.

Speaking to reporters, senior BJP leader and Union minister Prakash Javadekar noted that the Union Health Ministry had recently given a roadmap about manufacturing around 216 crore doses by December and how 108 crore people will be vaccinated.

Noting that Gandhi had stressed the importance of vaccination, he said the government has been working on the issue from the beginning and cited the production of two vaccines in India. India ranks second in the world in the scale of vaccination by administering over 20 crore doses, and it is set to see a big jump from August, Javadekar said in the presser.

The BJP leader attacked http://zeenews.india.com/india/pm-narendra-modi-is-an-event-manager-has-no-strategy-to-deal-with-covid-19-rahul-gandhi-2364944.htmlRahul Gandhi for using the word “nautanki" (drama) during his presser, Javadekar said that using such terms at the time of crisis is related to insulting the efforts of the government in its efforts to control the crisis.

“So far India has administered 20 crore vaccines and ranks second in terms of doses administered. If Rahul Gandhi is worried about vaccination rates, he should concentrate on how Congress-ruled states are conducting their respective Covid-19 vaccination programmes. Those states have not been able to inoculate people from age group between 18-45 years even though quotas were assigned to them," the minister said.

Earlier, the Congress leader questioned the Centre’s handling of the COVID-19 pandemic, saying, “The government is not understanding the nature of what they're fighting. Understand the dangers of mutation of this virus. You're creating a liability for the whole planet. Why? Because you are allowing 97% of the population to be attacked by the virus as only 3% are vaccinated.’’

