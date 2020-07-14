India's 22 states exceeding WHO's criteria of 140 coronavirus COVID-19 tests per day per million: Centre

The Centre on Monday asserted that 22 states in India are testing more than 140 people per day per million for the coronavirus COVID-19, thus exceeding the criteria given by the World Health Organization (WHO). Of these states, Goa has the maximum number of 1058 tests per million and Delhi does 978 tests per million.

The Union Ministry of Health said, "22 States are currently performing more than 140 tests per day per million population or those states carrying out Comprehensive Testing in accordance with the guidance note issued by WHO in the context of COVID19."

Despite being the second-most populous country of the world, the daily growth rate of new COVID-19 cases in India has been coming down continuously from around 38.2 per cent in March to 3.24 on July 12, announced the Health Ministry. The COVID-19 cases and deaths per million population in India is amongst the lowest in the world, it added. The Ministry also asserted that the COVID-19 fatality rate is 2.6 per cent and is rapidly coming down.

The total recovered cases are about 1.8 times the number of active cases, added the ministry. It further said, in many states, the number of daily discharges from hospitals is more than the number of daily admissions, adding that 86 per cent of total active cases of COVID-19 are in 10 states. Two of these have 50 per cent of these cases--Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu, and eight other states have 36 per cent cases, the ministry added.

There are 20 states that have a recovery rate which is more than the national average. India's national average is 63 per cent, said Rajesh Bhushan, OSD, Health Ministry. Of these states, Uttar Pradesh has a recovery rate of 64 per cent, Odisha 67 per cent, Assam 65 per cent, Gujarat 70 per cent, Tamil Nadu 65 per cent, added Bhushan.