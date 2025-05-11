Advertisement
INDIA

India's Action Against Terrorism To Continue On Both Sides Of Border: Rajnath Singh Warns Pakistan

Rajnath Singh reaffirms zero-tolerance policy on terrorism, cites Uri, Pulwama, and Pahalgam strikes as proof of India’s decisive action.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Surbhi Sinha|Last Updated: May 11, 2025, 02:35 PM IST|Source: Bureau
India's Action Against Terrorism To Continue On Both Sides Of Border: Rajnath Singh Warns Pakistan Image: ANI

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Sunday reaffirmed India’s unwavering stance on terrorism, emphasising that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the nation has adopted a policy of zero tolerance. “This is the new India,” Singh said, “one that will take effective action against terrorism on both sides of the border.”

Taking a strong stance against terrorism, Singh recalled counter-terror operations of the 2016 Uri attack, and a reaction came after the Pulwama attack with air strikes carried out on Balakot.

Highlighting Operation Sindoor in response to the Pahalgam attack, he shared a post on X, stating, "Now the world is seeing, after the Pahalgam incident, how India has entered Pakistan and carried out multiple strikes."

"Operation Sindoor is not just a military action, but a symbol of India's political, social and strategic will. This operation is also a demonstration of India's strong will against terrorism and the capability and determination of the military power. We have shown that whenever India takes any action against terrorism, even the land across the border will not be safe for the terrorists and their masters," he also added in a post on X.

Singh also inaugurated the BrahMos Aerospace Integration and Testing Facility in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh, via video conferencing.

During the inaugurtion, he said, 'Operation Sindoor' is not just a military action but a symbol of India's political, social and strategic will.

 

