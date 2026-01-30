The United States is no longer the driving force of the world and a new world order is taking shape with India and China in a leading role. With the US imposing tariffs on India, New Delhi has been working to make itself self-reliant in a number of sectors that include fighter jets, artificial intelligence and semiconductors. India is also working with China to resolve the border dispute and make ties stronger. India and China already share a greater ties with Russia. This has rattled the United States as President Donald Trump's tarrif bullying failed to work.

Amid these developments, the US-China Economic and Security Review Commission has issued a notice for its annual hearing on the evolving situation in the Indo-Pacific. The hearing will take place on February 17.

"The hearing will examine geopolitical and military issues pertaining to India’s relations with both China and the United States, including tensions over disputed territory, maritime access in the Indian Ocean, and India’s role as an Indo-Pacific power. Next, the hearing will explore the economic and technology dimensions of India-China relations, including trade and investment ties and India’s efforts to build self-reliance in critical and emerging technology sectors like artificial intelligence, semiconductors, and pharmaceutical supply chains. The hearing will review U.S. policy efforts to enhance the strategic partnership with India, and implications of India’s relations with China on vital U.S. economic and national security interests going forward," said the commission in a notice.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

The Commission is mandated by Congress to investigate, assess, and report to Congress annually on “the national security implications of the economic relationship between the United States and the People’s Republic of China.” "Pursuant to this mandate, the Commission will hold a public hearing in Washington, DC on February 17, 2026, on “India, China, and the Balance of Power in the Indo-Pacific....This is the first public hearing the Commission will hold during its 2026 reporting cycle," it said.

The hearing will be co-chaired by Commissioner Hal Brands and Commissioner Jonathan N. Stivers.

Notably, India released its economic survey on Thursday and laid out its path for AI revolution. Quoting the data from the survey, the IMF said, “In India, AI adoption, regulatory reform, and vibrant business dynamism can help unlock the next wave of economic growth. Boosting innovation and easing barriers for firms to expand could lift productivity growth by nearly 40%.”