/India's balanced approach to Myanmar gains strategic importance | Analysis

“India does not offer Myanmar the same scale of money, infrastructure, or coercive leverage that China does. But India offers something China cannot easily provide: A relationship less burdened by domination,” a report in the 'Greek City Times' stated. According to the report, unlike China, India has not been deeply involved with armed border actors in Myanmar; instead New Delhi draws religious and spiritual links — reflected in President Aung Hlaing's visit to Bodh Gaya, which he has undertaken during his previous visits as well.