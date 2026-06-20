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India's balanced approach to Myanmar gains strategic importance | Analysis

India and Myanmar share a 1,643-km land border across Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland, Manipur, and Mizoram, with communities on both sides linked by kinship, clan, tribal, linguistic, and religious ties.

Published: Jun 20, 2026, 06:11 PM IST|Updated: Jun 20, 2026, 06:11 PM IST
India's balanced approach to Myanmar gains strategic importance | Analysis
Image Credit: IANS

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