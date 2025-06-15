Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s decisive response to terror, saying that Operation Sindoor has sent a clear message to Pakistan that India will not tolerate bloodshed and will punish those who dare to attack.

Addressing a public gathering in Uttar Pradesh's Lucknow, Shah criticised Congress for its inability to stop terrorist attacks across the country during its rule.

"Terrorist attacks used to happen every day under Congress' rule, Ahmedabad, Jaipur, Coimbatore, Delhi, and don't even mention Kashmir. Pakistan tried to attack India thrice during PM Modi's rule. When they tried in Uri, they were met with a surgical strike. After Pulwama, they were met with an air strike, and after Pahalgam, the headquarters of terrorists were razed to the ground with Operation Sindoor. PM Modi sent a message to the whole country that India's blood is not meant to be shed, and whoever dares to do this will be punished," ANI quoted Shah as saying.

India launched Operation Sindoor on May 7 in retaliation for the gruesome Pahalgam terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir by Pakistan-sponsored terrorists. As part of the operation Indian Armed Forces launched precise strikes at nine terror sites in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, killing over 100 terrorists linked to groups such as Jaish-e-Mohammed, Lashkar-e-Taiba, and Hizbul Mujahideen.

Shah also praised the Modi government's effort to eradicate Naxalism, saying that after Prime Minister Modi came to power Naxalism’s spread has been reduced from over 11 states to just 3 districts.

"In 11 years of PM Modi, the country has gotten safe. Naxalism was prevalent in 11 states of the country. After these last 11 years of PM Modi, naxalism is present in only three districts now. Don't forget my words: by May 31, 2026, this country will be free from Naxalism," ANI quoted Shah as saying.

Security forces have been carrying out multiple operations in Chhattisgarh and border areas to eradicate Naxalism. The security forces have also achieved considerable success in their attempt to eradicate Naxalism with the elimination of various Naxal leaders killed in recent months. On May 21, security forces eliminated 27 Naxals in an encounter.

Due to the concentrated efforts of the security forces, there has been a 53% drop in the incidents of Naxal violence over the last ten years, between 2014 and 2024, compared to the decade before, as per government data.

(With ANI inputs)