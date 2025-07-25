India on Friday conducted successful flight trials of the UAV-Launched Precision Guided Missile (ULPGM)-V3 at the National Open Area Range (NOAR) in Kurnool district, Andhra Pradesh. This reflects the nation's focus on unmanned precision strike capabilities, which is emerging as a key focus in modern warfare strategies.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, in a post on X, informed that the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) carried out the successful flight trials of the ULPGM-V3.

"In a major boost to India’s defence capabilities, @DRDO_India has successfully carried out flight trials of UAV Launched Precision Guided Missile (ULPGM)-V3 in the National Open Area Range (NOAR), test range in Kurnool, Andhra Pradesh," he wrote.

"Congratulations to DRDO and the industry partners, DcPPs, MSMEs and Start-ups for the development and successful trials of the ULPGM-V3 system. This success proves that the Indian industry is now ready to absorb and produce critical Defence Technologies," he added.

In a major boost to India’s defence capabilities, @DRDO_India has successfully carried out flight trials of UAV Launched Precision Guided Missile (ULPGM)-V3 in the National Open Area Range (NOAR), test range in Kurnool, Andhra Pradesh.



Congratulations to DRDO and the industry… pic.twitter.com/KR4gzafMoQ — Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) July 25, 2025

IANS reported that the specifications details of the ULPGM-V3 remain classified; its development is part of a clear technological trajectory in India’s guided missile programme.

Why Trials In NOAR?

The choice of NOAR in Kurnool for the trial is consistent with DRDO's strategy of using the facility to validate cutting-edge technologies.

India's ULPGM-V2

Earlier, ULPGM-V2 was developed by DRDO’s Terminal Ballistics Research Laboratory (TBRL), featuring multiple warhead configurations. The evolution toward UAV-launched, extended-range munitions, unveiled at Aero India 2025, includes sophisticated enhancements such as imaging infrared (IIR) seekers and dual-thrust propulsion systems, features likely present in the V3 variant.

The ULPGM systems are designed to be lightweight, precise, and compatible with various aerial platforms. They provide strategic flexibility in combat environments.

The successful trial marks a significant boost in the nation’s push for self-reliance in critical defence technologies.

(with agencies' inputs)